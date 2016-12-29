Coleman spotted house-hunting in Swansea by caretaker Curtis

Swansea City caretaker boss Alan Curtis fanned the flames of speculation on Thursday by claiming he had seen Wales manager Chris Coleman and his wife house-hunting in the area.
Having guided Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, Coleman is one of the frontrunners to replace Bob Bradley, who was sacked on Tuesday after just 11 games in charge.
Coleman's wife Charlotte appeared to pour cold water on the link when she tweeted - in response to a message from a fan who said he could envisage the Colemans living in the seaside area of Mumbles - that the couple would prefer a move abroad when the Wales coach does eventually move on.
However, Curtis believes that post could be a "smokescreen".
The mumbles are lovely but my husband has said publically after Wales we would hopefully move abroad - but good luck to Swansea ! https://t.co/MZoa5kcC9d— Charlotte Coleman (@CharLouJackson) December 29, 2016
"She loves it down there [Mumbles]! I've seen them looking at houses," Curtis told a news conference.
"It could be a smokescreen, Chris is a Swansea boy.
"But it is speculation, I don't know. [Chairman] Huw [Jenkins] is not giving anything away.
"I have not spoken to the owners. All I can do is prepare for the game."
Among the other contenders for the role are Ryan Giggs, Harry Redknapp, Paul Clement and Gary Rowett.
Giggs was beaten to the job by Bradley in October and Curtis hopes the former Manchester United winger is given a chance to prove himself as a manager, although not necessarily with Swansea.
Whoever the club appoint, Curtis says the incoming manager should have a wealth of knowledge behind them.
"They have to be experienced, whether it is somebody experienced in the Premier League or in general," he added. "Ryan's name may come up. Ryan has not had experience in management but in terms of being in the Premier League it would be immense.
"But we need someone with experience who can handle players who are going through a bit of a confidence crisis at the moment.
"I'd like to see him given a chance. I'm not saying at our club.
"It doesn't matter who comes in, they have to be the right man, ideally it would be British."
Swansea, who are kept off the foot of the Premier League on goal difference alone, host Bournemouth on Saturday.
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
