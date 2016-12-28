Zaha picks Premier League idol - and he´s Ivorian

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has picked former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba as his Premier League idol.

Zaha has been named in Ivory Coast's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations following much debate over the international future of the twice-capped England international.

And the 24-year-old is already currying the favour of fans in the country of his birth after heaping praise on their greatest footballing export.

"He was literally a beast," Zaha told the Premier League of Drogba. "Defenders just couldn't handle him

"He'd hold someone off and - at the same time - turn and swerve and volley it in somehow.

"He was different class."

Zaha's two caps for England came in friendlies and boss Gareth Southgate said this month he was hopeful of convincing the former Manchester United player to commit to the Three Lions.

However, Zaha - born in Abidjan - has been added to Michel Dussuyer's preliminary plans for the tournament next month, suggesting a final decision over his future has been made.

Zaha has scored three goals in 17 Premier League appearances for Palace this season.

Drogba, meanwhile, netted 164 times in 381 outings for Chelsea.