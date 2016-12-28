Related

Article

Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad

28 December 2016 13:40

Wilfried Zaha has been called up to Ivory Coast's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Crystal Palace winger's international future has been the subject of debate in recent weeks, the 24-year-old having become frustrated with a lack of opportunities for England.

Zaha has two caps for England, both of which came in friendlies, and boss Gareth Southgate said this month he was hopeful of convincing the former Manchester United player to commit to the Three Lions.

However, Zaha - born in Abidjan - has been added to Michel Dussuyer's preliminary plans for the tournament next month, suggesting a final decision over his future has been made.

United defender Eric Bailly is also in the squad despite a lack of playing time since he suffered a knee injury in October. Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier is also included.

Ivory Coast, the defending champions, meet Togo in their opening Group C game on January 16 before matches against DR Congo and Morocco.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 28 December

13:40 Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad
13:14 We cannot afford to lose again, Suarez warns Barcelona
12:48 Martial ponders Sevilla switch amid United frustration
12:21 A-League Review: Rojas stars as Victory thrash Mariners
11:35 Traore: Barcelona did not give me a chance
11:21 Expanded World Cup has backing, insists Infantino
10:43 Fully-fit Ribery targets titles
10:24 Las Palmas fear missing out on Jese
10:02 Wilshere tips Chelsea - not Arsenal - for title
09:42 Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special
08:56 €60m bid the only way to lure Oscar to Shanghai
06:01 Barca unimaginable without Messi - Villa
04:53 Wenger: Clubs stockpiling players a big problem
03:15 Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Hart
02:39 Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor
01:34 Juande Ramos leaves Malaga
01:06 Hazard: Chelsea out to make history
00:34 Giroud hints Arsenal renewal is immiment

Tuesday 27 December

23:50 Hughes: Stoke made too many mistakes against Liverpool
23:45 Sturridge vows not to sulk
23:26 Ronaldo: We silenced our doubters
22:47 Sneijder: I had nothing but trouble with Van Gaal on a personal level
22:16 Bradley: I knew what I was getting into at Swansea
20:56 Klopp: Firmino goal important after difficult time
20:20 Swansea part company with Bradley
20:13 Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1: Firmino on target as rampant Reds reclaim second
18:09 Mourinho: Pogba best midfielder in the world
17:44 Van der Vaart reveals Barcelona snub
17:05 Simeone staying at Atletico Madrid next season - Gil Marin
16:07 Chiellini hopes Supercoppa loss is a springboard
16:02 Mkhitaryan hails ´incredible´ Ibrahimovic impact
15:16 Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel
15:03 Back-to-back losses were Chelsea´s catalyst, says Courtois
14:29 Man City duo join Girona on loan deal
14:01 Mavraj seals Hamburg transfer
13:21 Athletic´s Yeray undergoes surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis
13:07 A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate
12:50 Suso tips himself for the top
12:29 Bonucci almost quit after son´s illness
12:06 Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
11:27 Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
10:31 FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
10:02 Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
09:11 Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
06:03 Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
04:01 Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
02:32 Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
01:57 Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
01:15 Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
00:50 Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

Monday 26 December

23:30 Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
23:23 That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
23:04 Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
22:21 Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
22:02 Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
21:39 M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
21:18 Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
21:09 Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
21:01 Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
20:38 Koscielny still harbours title hopes
20:25 Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
20:14 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
20:09 Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
19:57 Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
19:54 Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
19:45 Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
19:31 Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
19:18 Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
19:05 Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
18:40 Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
18:38 Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
18:14 Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
18:08 Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
18:08 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
18:07 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
18:01 Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
17:55 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
16:39 Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
16:34 Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Facebook