Welbeck back in full Arsenal training

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has returned to full training for the first time since sustaining a serious knee injury in May.

The England international had surgery to repair cartilage he damaged in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City and was initially ruled out for nine months.

Welbeck missed Euro 2016 and has not played a minute of football this season, but he began to train again last week as his recovery showed signs of progress.

And the 26-year-old took part in a full session with the rest of the Gunners squad at London Colney on Wednesday in a further boost for Arsene Wenger's side.

However, it remains unlikely that he will be involved in Arsenal's next match against Crystal Palace on January 1.

Speaking last week, Wenger said: "He will need some time. It is like the start of a new career for him after so much time out."