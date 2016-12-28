Related

Welbeck back in full Arsenal training

28 December 2016

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has returned to full training for the first time since sustaining a serious knee injury in May.

The England international had surgery to repair cartilage he damaged in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City and was initially ruled out for nine months.

Welbeck missed Euro 2016 and has not played a minute of football this season, but he began to train again last week as his recovery showed signs of progress.

And the 26-year-old took part in a full session with the rest of the Gunners squad at London Colney on Wednesday in a further boost for Arsene Wenger's side.

However, it remains unlikely that he will be involved in Arsenal's next match against Crystal Palace on January 1.

Speaking last week, Wenger said: "He will need some time. It is like the start of a new career for him after so much time out."

Wednesday 28 December

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
2 Liverpool 18 +24 40
3 Manchester City 18 +19 39
4 Arsenal 18 +20 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +17 33
6 Manchester United 18 +9 33

