Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has returned to full training for the first time since sustaining a serious knee injury in May.
The England international had surgery to repair cartilage he damaged in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City and was initially ruled out for nine months.
Welbeck missed Euro 2016 and has not played a minute of football this season, but he began to train again last week as his recovery showed signs of progress.
And the 26-year-old took part in a full session with the rest of the Gunners squad at London Colney on Wednesday in a further boost for Arsene Wenger's side.
However, it remains unlikely that he will be involved in Arsenal's next match against Crystal Palace on January 1.
Speaking last week, Wenger said: "He will need some time. It is like the start of a new career for him after so much time out."
Danny's back #AFCvCPFC pic.twitter.com/CdP7kJBt9b— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 28, 2016
|´Did he call?´ - Embolo won´t be drawn on reported Mourinho interest
|Lo Celso arrives at PSG
|Augsburg put faith in Baum
|Welbeck back in full Arsenal training
|Beijing Guoan make bid for Podolski
|Romero takes charge of Malaga
|Koeman discusses Lookman interest and transfer ´b******t´
|Lauren tips Bellerin to become world´s best right-back
|Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad
|We cannot afford to lose again, Suarez warns Barcelona
|Martial ponders Sevilla switch amid United frustration
|A-League Review: Rojas stars as Victory thrash Mariners
|Traore: Barcelona did not give me a chance
|Expanded World Cup has backing, insists Infantino
|Fully-fit Ribery targets titles
|Las Palmas fear missing out on Jese
|Wilshere tips Chelsea - not Arsenal - for title
|Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special
|€60m bid the only way to lure Oscar to Shanghai
|Barca unimaginable without Messi - Villa
|Wenger: Clubs stockpiling players a big problem
|Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Hart
|Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor
|Juande Ramos leaves Malaga
|Hazard: Chelsea out to make history
|Giroud hints Arsenal renewal is immiment
|Hughes: Stoke made too many mistakes against Liverpool
|Sturridge vows not to sulk
|Ronaldo: We silenced our doubters
|Sneijder: I had nothing but trouble with Van Gaal on a personal level
|Bradley: I knew what I was getting into at Swansea
|Klopp: Firmino goal important after difficult time
|Swansea part company with Bradley
|Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1: Firmino on target as rampant Reds reclaim second
|Mourinho: Pogba best midfielder in the world
|Van der Vaart reveals Barcelona snub
|Simeone staying at Atletico Madrid next season - Gil Marin
|Chiellini hopes Supercoppa loss is a springboard
|Mkhitaryan hails ´incredible´ Ibrahimovic impact
|Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel
|Back-to-back losses were Chelsea´s catalyst, says Courtois
|Man City duo join Girona on loan deal
|Mavraj seals Hamburg transfer
|Athletic´s Yeray undergoes surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis
|A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate
|Suso tips himself for the top
|Bonucci almost quit after son´s illness
|Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
|Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
|FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
|Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
|Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
|Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
|Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
|Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
|Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
|Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
|Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp
|Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
|That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
|Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
|Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
|Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
|M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
|Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
|Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
|Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
|Koscielny still harbours title hopes
|Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
|Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
|Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
|Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
|Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
|Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
|Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
|Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
|Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
|Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
|Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
|Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
|Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
|Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
|Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
|Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
|Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
|Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
|Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
|Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
|Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
|Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
|Firmino charged with drink driving
|Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
|Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
|Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
|Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
|James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
|Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
|United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
|Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
|Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
|Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho