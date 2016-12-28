Ronaldo shows off ´new beast´

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated nearing the end of a remarkably successful 2016 by showing off the latest addition to his impressive car collection.
The 31-year-old won the Champions League, Euro 2016, Club World Cup and the fourth Ballon d'Or of his career during a year that he has described as his greatest as a professional.
Ronaldo has spent some time with family while on a break from Real Madrid duties but, shortly before first-team training on Wednesday, he took to Instagram to show fans his latest prized asset.
Along with the caption "new beast" he posted a photograph of a brand new Mercedes, believed to be the AMG GLE model valued at close to €115,000.
Ronaldo, named European sportsperson of the year and Globe Soccer's best player of 2016 this week, followed up with a post a few hours later showing him back on the training pitches at Valdebebas.
Madrid resume domestic duties with a Copa del Rey match against Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu on January 4 before a league meeting with Granada three days later.
