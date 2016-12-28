Tottenham cannot afford to start as poorly as they did against Southampton if they want to finish in the Premier League's top four, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Spurs claimed a comfortable 4-1 victory at St Mary's on Wednesday but had to come from behind after Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring in the second minute.
Goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli's brace completed the turnaround for the visitors, despite Kane also missing a penalty with the score at 2-1.
But Pochettino was cautious in his praise of Spurs after they became the first team to score four Premier League goals in Southampton since 1998.
"It's a fantastic result for us but I don't think it was one of our best performances," he told Sky Sports.
"We need to be critical because we cannot start the game the way we started [today].
"If we want to fight for the top four, we need to be more aggressive and more focused from the beginning.
"It was difficult for us to settle but after 10 or 15 minutes and when Dele Alli scored to make it 1-1, I think we started to manage the game and have control.
"It's never easy to score four goals here at St Mary's because Southampton are a very good team.
"I think our players deserve a lot of credit because the performance was good. Only maybe the first 10 or 15 minutes is a disappointment."
The results lifts Tottenham to within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal.
"All the big teams have won this week so it was important for us to get the three points - for belief and to stay in a good position to fight for the top positions," he added.
|Pochettino critical of slow Spurs start
|Kane: The ground gave way underneath me!
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 4: Spurs come from behind despite missed penalty
|´Don´t kill my glasses or you will be sold!´ - Klopp jokes about Benteke exit
|Bakayoko rules out Monaco exit amid Chelsea and United interest
|Montpellier president rules out Adebayor deal
|Ronaldo shows off ´new beast´
|Zaha picks Premier League idol - and he´s Ivorian
|Estudiantes sign 41-year-old Juan Sebastian Veron
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|´Did he call?´ - Embolo won´t be drawn on reported Mourinho interest
|Lo Celso arrives at PSG
|Augsburg put faith in Baum
|Welbeck back in full Arsenal training
|Beijing Guoan make bid for Podolski
|Romero takes charge of Malaga
|Koeman discusses Lookman interest and transfer ´b******t´
|Lauren tips Bellerin to become world´s best right-back
|Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad
|We cannot afford to lose again, Suarez warns Barcelona
|Martial ponders Sevilla switch amid United frustration
|A-League Review: Rojas stars as Victory thrash Mariners
|Traore: Barcelona did not give me a chance
|Expanded World Cup has backing, insists Infantino
|Fully-fit Ribery targets titles
|Las Palmas fear missing out on Jese
|Wilshere tips Chelsea - not Arsenal - for title
|Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special
|€60m bid the only way to lure Oscar to Shanghai
|Barca unimaginable without Messi - Villa
|Wenger: Clubs stockpiling players a big problem
|Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Hart
|Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor
|Juande Ramos leaves Malaga
|Hazard: Chelsea out to make history
|Giroud hints Arsenal renewal is immiment
|Hughes: Stoke made too many mistakes against Liverpool
|Sturridge vows not to sulk
|Ronaldo: We silenced our doubters
|Sneijder: I had nothing but trouble with Van Gaal on a personal level
|Bradley: I knew what I was getting into at Swansea
|Klopp: Firmino goal important after difficult time
|Swansea part company with Bradley
|Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1: Firmino on target as rampant Reds reclaim second
|Mourinho: Pogba best midfielder in the world
|Van der Vaart reveals Barcelona snub
|Simeone staying at Atletico Madrid next season - Gil Marin
|Chiellini hopes Supercoppa loss is a springboard
|Mkhitaryan hails ´incredible´ Ibrahimovic impact
|Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel
|Back-to-back losses were Chelsea´s catalyst, says Courtois
|Man City duo join Girona on loan deal
|Mavraj seals Hamburg transfer
|Athletic´s Yeray undergoes surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis
|A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate
|Suso tips himself for the top
|Bonucci almost quit after son´s illness
|Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
|Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
|FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
|Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
|Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
|Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
|Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
|Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
|Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
|Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
|Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp