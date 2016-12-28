Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special

Jurgen Klopp believes Pep Guardiola's decision to attend Liverpool's match against Stoke City proves the Reds' upcoming fixture with Manchester City is a "special game".

Liverpool fought back from a goal down to thrash the Potters 4-1 at Anfield on Tuesday and move into second place in the Premier League, one point ahead of City.

Klopp's side host Guardiola's men on Saturday and the German is expecting a clash to remember.

"It is [a big game]. It is for both," he said. "I heard Pep Guardiola was in the stadium; I am not sure he watched a lot of games in the last few weeks from the stadiums of the opponents, so that's a first sign it's a special game and we are already looking forward to it.

"It's a difficult game for both teams, but exciting and the best thing is it's at Anfield. I am really looking forward to it.

"They are an outstandingly good side and we are not too bad, so it will be a nice game."

The Reds beat City 3-0 when they last met in the top flight in March.