Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special

28 December 2016 09:42

Jurgen Klopp believes Pep Guardiola's decision to attend Liverpool's match against Stoke City proves the Reds' upcoming fixture with Manchester City is a "special game".

Liverpool fought back from a goal down to thrash the Potters 4-1 at Anfield on Tuesday and move into second place in the Premier League, one point ahead of City.

Klopp's side host Guardiola's men on Saturday and the German is expecting a clash to remember.

"It is [a big game]. It is for both," he said. "I heard Pep Guardiola was in the stadium; I am not sure he watched a lot of games in the last few weeks from the stadiums of the opponents, so that's a first sign it's a special game and we are already looking forward to it.

"It's a difficult game for both teams, but exciting and the best thing is it's at Anfield. I am really looking forward to it.

"They are an outstandingly good side and we are not too bad, so it will be a nice game."

The Reds beat City 3-0 when they last met in the top flight in March.

Info

Liverpool

W W W D L

18:30

Manchester City

W W W L D
Competition
Premier League
Date
31 December 2016
Game week
19
Kick-off
18:30
Venue
Anfield (Liverpool)

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 18 +27 46
2 Liverpool 18 +24 40
3 Manchester City 18 +19 39
4 Arsenal 18 +20 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +17 33
6 Manchester United 18 +9 33
7 Everton 18 +2 26
8 Southampton 17 +1 24
9 West Bromwich … 18 +1 23
10 Watford 18 -8 22
11 West Ham United 18 -9 22
12 AFC Bournemouth 18 -8 21
13 Stoke City 18 -8 21
14 Burnley 18 -11 20
15 Middlesbrough 18 -4 18
16 Leicester City 18 -8 17
17 Crystal Palace 18 -4 16
18 Sunderland 18 -15 14
19 Swansea City 18 -20 12
20 Hull City 18 -25 12

