Kane: The ground gave way underneath me!

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has explained the circumstances surrounding the penalty attempt that flew over the crossbar during Tottenham's 4-1 Premier League victory at Southampton.
Kane had given Spurs the lead after Dele Alli cancelled out Virgil van Dijk's opener but was well off the mark after Nathan Redmond was sent off for a challenge on Alli in the box.
Further goals from Son Heung-min and Alli ensured the miss mattered little, but Kane was quick to place the blame on the St Mary's turf after the match.
"The ground just gave way under me," he complained to Sky Sports. "I saw it before the game. There was a new patch of grass just on the penalty spot.
"It's even more devastating that the keeper went the wrong way as well. I'll be thinking about that one tonight."
If there's any @NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight! #SOUTOT— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 28, 2016
Southampton defender Van Dijk admitted earlier this season that he "would do anything" to prevent a penalty from being scored after being booked for kicking up the turf around the spot during a match at Arsenal, although there is currently no suggestion the Dutchman resorted to those antics this time around.
Kane's goal was his first in four games and the striker was happy to end his brief barren run.
"Whenever I go one or two games without scoring it seems to be a big deal," he added. "It shows where I'm at and the position I'm in.
"But I just try to help my team and score goals for the team and I was thankful to do that today."
Two-goal hero Alli, who was making his 50th top-flight appearance, commented: "It's never nice to concede a goal that early in the game and it was important that we didn't lose our heads, didn't panic and stuck to our game plan.
"I think the boys did that and we knew that if we carried out the game plan there would be chances in the game.
"I put the first one away and after that it was a good game.
"We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game - they're a fantastic team."
|Pochettino critical of slow Spurs start
|Kane: The ground gave way underneath me!
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 4: Spurs come from behind despite missed penalty
|´Don´t kill my glasses or you will be sold!´ - Klopp jokes about Benteke exit
|Bakayoko rules out Monaco exit amid Chelsea and United interest
|Montpellier president rules out Adebayor deal
|Ronaldo shows off ´new beast´
|Zaha picks Premier League idol - and he´s Ivorian
|Estudiantes sign 41-year-old Juan Sebastian Veron
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|´Did he call?´ - Embolo won´t be drawn on reported Mourinho interest
|Lo Celso arrives at PSG
|Augsburg put faith in Baum
|Welbeck back in full Arsenal training
|Beijing Guoan make bid for Podolski
|Romero takes charge of Malaga
|Koeman discusses Lookman interest and transfer ´b******t´
|Lauren tips Bellerin to become world´s best right-back
|Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad
|We cannot afford to lose again, Suarez warns Barcelona
|Martial ponders Sevilla switch amid United frustration
|A-League Review: Rojas stars as Victory thrash Mariners
|Traore: Barcelona did not give me a chance
|Expanded World Cup has backing, insists Infantino
|Fully-fit Ribery targets titles
|Las Palmas fear missing out on Jese
|Wilshere tips Chelsea - not Arsenal - for title
|Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special
|€60m bid the only way to lure Oscar to Shanghai
|Barca unimaginable without Messi - Villa
|Wenger: Clubs stockpiling players a big problem
|Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Hart
|Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor
|Juande Ramos leaves Malaga
|Hazard: Chelsea out to make history
|Giroud hints Arsenal renewal is immiment
|Hughes: Stoke made too many mistakes against Liverpool
|Sturridge vows not to sulk
|Ronaldo: We silenced our doubters
|Sneijder: I had nothing but trouble with Van Gaal on a personal level
|Bradley: I knew what I was getting into at Swansea
|Klopp: Firmino goal important after difficult time
|Swansea part company with Bradley
|Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1: Firmino on target as rampant Reds reclaim second
|Mourinho: Pogba best midfielder in the world
|Van der Vaart reveals Barcelona snub
|Simeone staying at Atletico Madrid next season - Gil Marin
|Chiellini hopes Supercoppa loss is a springboard
|Mkhitaryan hails ´incredible´ Ibrahimovic impact
|Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel
|Back-to-back losses were Chelsea´s catalyst, says Courtois
|Man City duo join Girona on loan deal
|Mavraj seals Hamburg transfer
|Athletic´s Yeray undergoes surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis
|A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate
|Suso tips himself for the top
|Bonucci almost quit after son´s illness
|Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
|Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
|FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
|Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
|Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
|Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
|Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
|Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
|Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
|Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
|Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp