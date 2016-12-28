Juande Ramos leaves Malaga

Head coach Juande Ramos has left Malaga by mutual consent following a poor run of results, the LaLiga outfit confirmed.

Ramos' position had been in doubt after owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani tweeted farewell to the Spanish boss on the back of Malaga's Copa del Rey exit to second-tier side Cordoba, which left the team winless in five matches.

And Malaga announced the departure of the embattled 62-year-old on Tuesday, with the side managing just one win in seven games heading into 2017.

"Juande Ramos and the club have resolved in an amicable way the contract that brought together both parties – for this season and two more – and today sealed the deal," Malaga said in a statement.

"Malaga would like to thank Juande Ramos for his work and honesty and wishes him all the best in the future in both his professional and personal life."

Malaga – 11th in the standings – travel to Celta Vigo on January 8 following the mid-season break.