Related

Article

Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor

28 December 2016 02:39

Everton midfielder Gareth Barry believes Premier League champions Leicester City have lost their fear factor.

Leicester stunned the sporting world with their remarkable title triumph last season, but Claudio Ranieri's men have found it difficult in 2016-17 after suffering a 2-0 defeat at home to Everton on Monday as the defending champions flirt with relegation.

A second defeat in three matches left Leicester in 16th position, just three points above the relegation zone.

"They're not the team they were this time last year," Barry said. "Football is about confidence.

"It was always going to be tough for them to repeat what they achieved last year. It was once-in-a-lifetime what they achieved.

"They have bounced back in the Champions League but their league form is just not where it was last year - but you can't forget what they did.

"We knew if we were on our game and defended well we could get the three points.

"Everyone in football would know it's a different place to last year, you can tell from the fans, they were pretty quiet. That is football and how it changes."

Leicester host West Ham on Saturday, while Everton are away to Hull City on Friday.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 28 December

03:15 Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Hart
02:39 Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor
01:34 Juande Ramos leaves Malaga
01:06 Hazard: Chelsea out to make history
00:34 Giroud hints Arsenal renewal is immiment

Tuesday 27 December

23:50 Hughes: Stoke made too many mistakes against Liverpool
23:45 Sturridge vows not to sulk
23:26 Ronaldo: We silenced our doubters
22:47 Sneijder: I had nothing but trouble with Van Gaal on a personal level
22:16 Bradley: I knew what I was getting into at Swansea
20:56 Klopp: Firmino goal important after difficult time
20:20 Swansea part company with Bradley
20:13 Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1: Firmino on target as rampant Reds reclaim second
18:09 Mourinho: Pogba best midfielder in the world
17:44 Van der Vaart reveals Barcelona snub
17:05 Simeone staying at Atletico Madrid next season - Gil Marin
16:07 Chiellini hopes Supercoppa loss is a springboard
16:02 Mkhitaryan hails ´incredible´ Ibrahimovic impact
15:16 Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel
15:03 Back-to-back losses were Chelsea´s catalyst, says Courtois
14:29 Man City duo join Girona on loan deal
14:01 Mavraj seals Hamburg transfer
13:21 Athletic´s Yeray undergoes surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis
13:07 A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate
12:50 Suso tips himself for the top
12:29 Bonucci almost quit after son´s illness
12:06 Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
11:27 Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
10:31 FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
10:02 Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
09:11 Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
06:03 Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
04:01 Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
02:32 Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
01:57 Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
01:15 Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
00:50 Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

Monday 26 December

23:30 Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
23:23 That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
23:04 Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
22:21 Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
22:02 Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
21:39 M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
21:18 Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
21:09 Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
21:01 Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
20:38 Koscielny still harbours title hopes
20:25 Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
20:14 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
20:09 Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
19:57 Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
19:54 Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
19:45 Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
19:31 Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
19:18 Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
19:05 Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
18:40 Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
18:38 Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
18:14 Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
18:08 Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
18:08 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
18:07 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
18:01 Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
17:55 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
16:39 Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
16:34 Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Facebook