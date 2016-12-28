Barca unimaginable without Messi - Villa

David Villa is confident Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with Barcelona as he cannot imagine the Spanish champions without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi is out of contract in 2018 and the 29-year-old is yet to agree a contract renewal as speculation mounts over his future.

Former Barca team-mate and Spain's all-time leading goalscorer Villa - now captain of New York City in MLS - believes Messi's future will be decided soon.

"I think it will happen [a renewal] in the future, sooner or later," Villa said.

"Barcelona love Messi and Messi loves Barca, anything else we can't imagine."

As for this year's Ballon d'Or, which was won by Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo, Villa said there should have only been one victor.

Despite leading Barca to last season's LaLiga title, Messi was unable to stop Ronaldo from capturing the 2016 France Football prize for a fourth time.

"I think it is a difficult vote to evaluate," Villa continued.

"Sometimes, personal performance is counted over others because of the displays of the team. That happened this year and has happened in many others."