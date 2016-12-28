A-League Review: Rojas stars as Victory thrash Mariners

Marco Rojas scored twice in a 4-1 A-League win over Central Coast Mariners as Melbourne Victory moved up to second.

The New Zealand international made it eight goals in as many league matches as Victory dominated proceedings at AAMI Park.

Jake McGing deflected Besart Berisha's shot into his own net to break the deadlock just before the half-hour mark.

But the damage was done in a nine-minute spell early in the second half, kick-started by James Donachie's header - his first goal for the club.

Rojas then took centre stage as he twice put the finishing touch on assists from Fahid Ben Khalfallah, while substitute Trent Buhagiar got the visitors' consolation.

The Mariners remain second from bottom, having won just two of their 12 games.