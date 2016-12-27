Suso tips himself for the top

Related

AC Milan playmaker Suso believes he could one day turn out for Real Madrid or Barcelona, while a maiden Spain outing is a key goal for 2017.

The 23-year-old has started to establish himself at San Siro this season, having been loaned out to Genoa in 2015-16.

He scored twice in the 2-2 derby draw with Inter last month to underline his growing importance to Vincenzo Montella's side and is not short on confidence.

Asked if he was up to the task of representing the likes of Madrid and Barca, the former Liverpool man told Marca: "I believe that yes, that I am demonstrating it little by little. 

"It's early, but I've been with Barca or Madrid players in the national team [Under-17 to Under-21]. I have always shown that the level is there. 

"Maybe it's a bit early because I have to keep growing longer."

For now, he has his sights set on earning his first Spain cap, which would mark a significant rise from his days as a fringe player at Anfield.

Asked for his goals in the coming year, he added: "Besides making Milan Champions, a call-up for Spain. Last November I was in the provisional squad, but in the end I could not enter. 

"But even just receiving the letter from the Federation advising that I had been added to the preliminary squad was very important for me, because it showed me that what I was doing was being seen by the Federation and that they were starting to consider me.

"I hope that if everything continues like this, I'll be called up for the next one."

