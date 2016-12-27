Simeone staying at Atletico Madrid next season - Gil Marin

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin is adamant there is no chance Diego Simeone will leave the club before the end of his existing contract in 2018.
Simeone signed a new deal with Atletico until 2020 in March 2015, only to then shorten his contract by two years back in September, fuelling speculation he could be on the move in the near future.
The 46-year-old has been heavily linked with Inter in recent months, but Gil Marin says the Serie A side can forget about bringing him in any time soon.
"Simeone will remain at Atletico at least for the rest of this season and the next," the Atletico supremo told La Sexta.
The Argentine took charge of Atletico in December 2011 and has since turned them into a force in both LaLiga and on the European stage.
He led Atletico to LaLiga glory in 2013-14 and has also won the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.
The Vicente Calderon side have reached two Champions League finals under Simeone, only to be beaten by arch rivals Real Madrid on each occasion.
