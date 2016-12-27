Mario Pasalic is proud to play for AC Milan and would relish the chance to sign a permanent deal, his agent has said.
The 21-year-old has battled back from fitness problems to become an important part of Vincenzo Montella's plans at San Siro.
Pasalic struck the decisive penalty as Milan defeated Juventus to win the Supercoppa Italiana last week, although there has been speculation that he could be recalled by Chelsea during the transfer window.
But the midfielder's representative says he already has Milan "in his heart" and is grateful for the belief in his abilities shown by Montella.
"He's very proud to have scored the decisive penalty and wear the AC Milan shirt," Marko Naletilic said, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Montella has shown great faith in him and has given him confidence after his long injury. This is something Mario appreciates a lot. He still has room for improvement - he's at 70 per cent now.
"His future will depend on several factors: on Chelsea, Milan, and him, of course.
"His wish counts and I can say that Mario already has AC Milan in his heart."
Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has previously suggested that the club could utilise an option in their agreement with Chelsea that would see Pasalic sign on a permanent basis.
"Pasalic is a player who did well at youth level but his progress was stalled by injuries. He can come back to being what he was," he said.
"In Croatia, Pasalic is considered to be on the same level as Luka Modric, who is one of the best midfielders in the world. We had this opportunity, we do have the option to buy and we'll see what to do next summer."
|Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
|Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
|FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
|Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
|Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
|Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
|Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
|Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
|Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
|Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
|Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp
|Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
|That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
|Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
|Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
|Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
|M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
|Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
|Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
|Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
|Koscielny still harbours title hopes
|Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
|Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
|Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
|Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
|Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
|Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
|Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
|Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
|Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
|Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
|Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
|Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
|Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
|Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
|Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
|Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
|Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
|Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
|Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
|Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
|Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
|Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
|Firmino charged with drink driving
|Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
|Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
|Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
|Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
|James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
|Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
|United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
|Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
|Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
|Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho
|Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
|Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
|Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
|Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
|Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
|Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
|´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
|Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL