Related

Article

Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent

27 December 2016 09:11

Mario Pasalic is proud to play for AC Milan and would relish the chance to sign a permanent deal, his agent has said.

The 21-year-old has battled back from fitness problems to become an important part of Vincenzo Montella's plans at San Siro.

Pasalic struck the decisive penalty as Milan defeated Juventus to win the Supercoppa Italiana last week, although there has been speculation that he could be recalled by Chelsea during the transfer window.

But the midfielder's representative says he already has Milan "in his heart" and is grateful for the belief in his abilities shown by Montella.

"He's very proud to have scored the decisive penalty and wear the AC Milan shirt," Marko Naletilic said, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Montella has shown great faith in him and has given him confidence after his long injury. This is something Mario appreciates a lot. He still has room for improvement - he's at 70 per cent now.

"His future will depend on several factors: on Chelsea, Milan, and him, of course.

"His wish counts and I can say that Mario already has AC Milan in his heart."

Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has previously suggested that the club could utilise an option in their agreement with Chelsea that would see Pasalic sign on a permanent basis.

"Pasalic is a player who did well at youth level but his progress was stalled by injuries. He can come back to being what he was," he said.

"In Croatia, Pasalic is considered to be on the same level as Luka Modric, who is one of the best midfielders in the world. We had this opportunity, we do have the option to buy and we'll see what to do next summer."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 27 December

12:06 Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
11:27 Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
10:31 FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
10:02 Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
09:11 Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
06:03 Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
04:01 Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
02:32 Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
01:57 Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
01:15 Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
00:50 Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

Monday 26 December

23:30 Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
23:23 That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
23:04 Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
22:21 Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
22:02 Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
21:39 M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
21:18 Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
21:09 Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
21:01 Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
20:38 Koscielny still harbours title hopes
20:25 Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
20:14 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
20:09 Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
19:57 Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
19:54 Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
19:45 Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
19:31 Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
19:18 Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
19:05 Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
18:40 Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
18:38 Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
18:14 Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
18:08 Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
18:08 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
18:07 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
18:01 Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
17:55 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
16:39 Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
16:34 Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Facebook