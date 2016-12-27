Mourinho: Pogba best midfielder in the world

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho labelled Paul Pogba as the best midfielder in the world, but expects the France star to be even better next season.
The Red Devils forked out a world-record fee to re-sign Pogba from Serie A champions Juventus and the 23-year-old is starting to hit top form after initially struggling at Old Trafford this term.
Mourinho is adamant that more is to come from Pogba, though, and backed him to eventually win the Ballon d'Or, if the prize is judged on more than goals alone.
"People have to change the way they look at the Ballon d'Or. At the moment, it is almost as it you cannot win it if you are not a goalscorer," Mourinho told SFR Sport.
"It was a miracle that [Franz] Beckenbauer, [Fabio] Cannavaro or even a midfielder like [Luis] Figo won it. Because now it seems impossible to win if you are not a goalscorer.
"If that perception changes, Paul can win the Ballon d'Or. Paul is a midfielder, not a goalscorer. But he will score more and more goals, because he has the characteristics to score goals.
"But he is a midfielder, and in my opinion the best midfielder in the world. He is obviously young, needs to improve and wants to improve, which is even better.
"He has an agent [Mino Raiola] who is great for him. He is not a typical agent who puts the player on the moon. He demands a lot from Paul and wants him to get better all the time. So everything around him is there to become a great player.
"The Premier League is a very difficult league. He was in Serie A before, where he played four years. The Premier League is completely different, but he is doing well, more than well. His evolution is clear. I can imagine next year for Paul is going to be top."
Pogba has netted five goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for United this term.
