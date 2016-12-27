Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´

Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan described his acrobatic effort against Sunderland as the best goal of his career.
Mkhitaryan came off the bench to seal a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on Monday, stunningly steering a backheel past Jordan Pickford.
The Armenia international said it was his best, although it should have been ruled out for offside.
"That was the best goal I've ever scored," Mkhitaryan told MUTV.
"I was very excited. The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate.
"I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realised I was in front of it.
"As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a backheel so I did that and I succeeded."
Goals from Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had put United in control, while Fabio Borini also scored a screamer late on for the visitors.
Mkhitaryan made his return from an ankle injury and said he was ready for more game time, with United's next outing a clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday.
"I don't have anything of concern from a past injury so I'm happy to be back and I'm happy to be back to help the team," he said.
"I will try to do my best for the next game. It's very important that we're in good shape and to keep going like this."
|Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
|That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
|Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
|Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
|Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
|M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
|Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
|Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
|Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
|Koscielny still harbours title hopes
|Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
|Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
|Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
|Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
|Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
|Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
|Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
|Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
|Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
|Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
|Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
|Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
|Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
|Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
|Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
|Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
|Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
|Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
|Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
|Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
|Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
|Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
|Firmino charged with drink driving
|Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
|Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
|Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
|Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
|James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
|Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
|United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
|Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
|Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
|Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho
|Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
|Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
|Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
|Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
|Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
|Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
|´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
|Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL