Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´

Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan described his acrobatic effort against Sunderland as the best goal of his career.

Mkhitaryan came off the bench to seal a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on Monday, stunningly steering a backheel past Jordan Pickford.

The Armenia international said it was his best, although it should have been ruled out for offside.

"That was the best goal I've ever scored," Mkhitaryan told MUTV.

"I was very excited. The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate.

"I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realised I was in front of it.

"As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a backheel so I did that and I succeeded."

Goals from Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had put United in control, while Fabio Borini also scored a screamer late on for the visitors.

Mkhitaryan made his return from an ankle injury and said he was ready for more game time, with United's next outing a clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

"I don't have anything of concern from a past injury so I'm happy to be back and I'm happy to be back to help the team," he said.

"I will try to do my best for the next game. It's very important that we're in good shape and to keep going like this."