Man City duo join Girona on loan deal

Pablo Maffeo and Angelino have completed loan moves to Girona, Manchester City have confirmed.

Maffeo, 19, played 13 times for the LaLiga2 club last season and has returned to Catalonia until the end of the season.

Left-back Angelino, who turns 20 on January 4, is looking to build on the first-team experience he gained with New York City last year.

"Pablo Maffeo and Angelino have joined Spanish side Girona on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season," the Premier League side confirmed.

"Both deals begin on January 1 and run until the end of the current campaign.

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to wish Pablo and Angelino well on their loan moves and we look forward to welcoming them back."

Maffeo has played three times for Pep Guardiola's side this season, against Steaua Bucharest and Celtic in the Champions League and in October's EFL Cup exit to Manchester United.

Angelino managed appearances in the wins over Steaua and Swansea City in the EFL Cup.