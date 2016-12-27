Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team have developed an atmosphere similar to what he had at Borussia Dortmund.
The German led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles to briefly halt Bayern Munich's dominance, although the latter have since won four straight.
With his Liverpool team sitting third in the Premier League, Klopp said he could see similarities to his Dortmund side.
"We have an atmosphere which is as good as it should be because of all the people working here," he told UK newspapers. "We had our Christmas party last week and it was really nice having all the people around.
"It was a big difference after one year because you know all of them. After three months I still had no idea the name of certain staff.
"We have a completely different situation to last year. It is not the same but similar to what we had at Dortmund."
Klopp's men begin a busy holiday period with a clash at home to Stoke City on Tuesday.
He is also considering January additions, but said his greater focus was on building his squad as a whole – with the likes of teenagers Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold given Premier League debuts this season.
"We are quite sensitive with this," Klopp said. "Too much of this, too much of that, always kills quality.
"It is good to compete for a position you want to have but if there is absolutely no chance [of playing] it kills development, that is for sure.
"A transfer should not be a solution only for the winter. Squad building obviously is a very important and sensitive thing."
|Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
|That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
|Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
|Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
|Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
|M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
|Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
|Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
|Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
|Koscielny still harbours title hopes
|Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
|Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
|Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
|Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
|Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
|Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
|Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
|Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
|Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
|Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
|Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
|Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
|Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
|Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
|Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
|Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
|Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
|Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
|Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
|Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
|Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
|Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
|Firmino charged with drink driving
|Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
|Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
|Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
|Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
|James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
|Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
|United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
|Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
|Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
|Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho
|Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
|Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
|Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
|Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
|Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
|Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
|´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
|Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL