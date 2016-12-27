Related

Article

Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

27 December 2016 00:50

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team have developed an atmosphere similar to what he had at Borussia Dortmund.

The German led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles to briefly halt Bayern Munich's dominance, although the latter have since won four straight.

With his Liverpool team sitting third in the Premier League, Klopp said he could see similarities to his Dortmund side.

"We have an atmosphere which is as good as it should be because of all the people working here," he told UK newspapers. "We had our Christmas party last week and it was really nice having all the people around.

"It was a big difference after one year because you know all of them. After three months I still had no idea the name of certain staff.

"We have a completely different situation to last year. It is not the same but similar to what we had at Dortmund."

Klopp's men begin a busy holiday period with a clash at home to Stoke City on Tuesday.

He is also considering January additions, but said his greater focus was on building his squad as a whole – with the likes of teenagers Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold given Premier League debuts this season.

"We are quite sensitive with this," Klopp said. "Too much of this, too much of that, always kills quality.

"It is good to compete for a position you want to have but if there is absolutely no  chance [of playing] it kills development, that is for sure.

"A transfer should not be a solution only for the winter. Squad building obviously is a very important and sensitive thing."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 27 December

01:15 Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
00:50 Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

Monday 26 December

23:30 Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
23:23 That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
23:04 Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
22:21 Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
22:02 Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
21:39 M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
21:18 Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
21:09 Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
21:01 Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
20:38 Koscielny still harbours title hopes
20:25 Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
20:14 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
20:09 Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
19:57 Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
19:54 Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
19:45 Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
19:31 Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
19:18 Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
19:05 Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
18:40 Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
18:38 Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
18:14 Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
18:08 Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
18:08 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
18:07 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
18:01 Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
17:55 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
16:39 Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
16:34 Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 18 +27 46
2 Manchester City 18 +19 39
3 Liverpool 17 +21 37
4 Arsenal 18 +20 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +17 33

Facebook