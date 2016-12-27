Related

Article

Klopp: Firmino goal important after difficult time

27 December 2016 20:56

Jurgen Klopp believes it was important for Roberto Firmino to score in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Stoke City on Tuesday after a difficult time both on and off the pitch.

The Brazil attacker had gone six games without a goal heading into the clash at Anfield and made headlines for the wrong reasons this week when he was charged with drink driving,

Klopp refrained from commenting on Firmino's personal troubles but was delighted to see him rediscover his scoring boots.

"Firmino played really well and he really deserved his goal," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"I cannot speak about his off-pitch issues, but he has been having a hard time on the pitch in recent weeks.

"He is always important to us, though. He is working hard and always has his moments.

"It was a fantastic goal, really surprising to shoot from there, unexpected for the defenders."

Firmino was not the only Liverpool forward to score a confidence-boosting goal, with Daniel Sturridge getting his first Premier League goal of the season just minutes after coming off the bench.

"Sturridge's was goal really important as well," Klopp added.

"It is good to see he is back and fit. We are losing Sadio Mane during the Africa Cup of Nations, so it is important to have Daniel back.

"His goal was wonderful, a special instinct he has. You cannot teach that. It was a bit speculation to move there [and hope for the backpass], but it was a great goal."

Although Liverpool eventually cruised to a comfortable win, they struggled in the opening 30 minutes and went 1-0 down when Jonathan Walters took advantage of some poor defending.

"It was a very difficult game, but a good result in the end," Klopp continued.

"That Peter Crouch was starting for them was a sign how they wanted to play. We could have done better in defence. Long balls are always hard to defend, so it was difficult.

"We should have done better for Stoke's goal. Mane was already there to collect the second ball. But it was a very good cross and a good header. You have to avoid crosses there, but we switched off for a moment.

"But Stoke could not continue on the same path in the second half because it was very intense for them."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 27 December

22:16 Bradley: I knew what I was getting into at Swansea
20:56 Klopp: Firmino goal important after difficult time
20:20 Swansea part company with Bradley
20:13 Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1: Firmino on target as rampant Reds reclaim second
18:09 Mourinho: Pogba best midfielder in the world
17:44 Van der Vaart reveals Barcelona snub
17:05 Simeone staying at Atletico Madrid next season - Gil Marin
16:07 Chiellini hopes Supercoppa loss is a springboard
16:02 Mkhitaryan hails ´incredible´ Ibrahimovic impact
15:16 Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel
15:03 Back-to-back losses were Chelsea´s catalyst, says Courtois
14:29 Man City duo join Girona on loan deal
14:01 Mavraj seals Hamburg transfer
13:21 Athletic´s Yeray undergoes surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis
13:07 A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate
12:50 Suso tips himself for the top
12:29 Bonucci almost quit after son´s illness
12:06 Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
11:27 Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
10:31 FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
10:02 Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
09:11 Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
06:03 Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
04:01 Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
02:32 Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
01:57 Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
01:15 Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
00:50 Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

Monday 26 December

23:30 Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
23:23 That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
23:04 Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
22:21 Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
22:02 Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
21:39 M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
21:18 Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
21:09 Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
21:01 Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
20:38 Koscielny still harbours title hopes
20:25 Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
20:14 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
20:09 Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
19:57 Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
19:54 Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
19:45 Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
19:31 Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
19:18 Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
19:05 Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
18:40 Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
18:38 Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
18:14 Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
18:08 Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
18:08 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
18:07 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
18:01 Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
17:55 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
16:39 Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
16:34 Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 18 +27 46
2 Liverpool 18 +24 40
3 Manchester City 18 +19 39
4 Arsenal 18 +20 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +17 33

Facebook