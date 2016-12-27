Related

Article

Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought

27 December 2016 01:57

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes Liverpool can win the Premier League, but warned it would only get tougher the longer their title drought went on.

Jurgen Klopp's side are third in the table, nine points behind Chelsea but with a game in hand, ahead of hosting Stoke on Tuesday.

The club are without a league title since 1990, the year they won the last of their 18.

Hughes, who won two Premier League crowns as a player with Manchester United, said it would only become harder to end the wait.

"Every year it's more difficult. Every year it keeps perpetuating it becomes more difficult," he said.

"Certainly when I was at United it was talked about before the season, during the season and at the end.

"And if you hadn't done it then it was debated again in a negative way. It was always there.

"That's maybe why, being part of that team [in 1992-93] and being able to do that [win United's first title since '67'], that team is remembered and revered a little bit because we were able to break that long line of difficulty of winning the league championship."

Liverpool have lost just two league games this season and a win over Stoke would see them return to second in the table.

Hughes said he felt the club had regained belief, and a league title could follow.

"Do I think Liverpool can do it? Yes, they're capable without a doubt and they have the potential to win it," he said.

"Liverpool will feel this is a good opportunity to get rid of that weight and have a period of success like they had in the '80s and early '90s.

"They seem to have the belief they can and it seems a really positive club again."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 27 December

04:01 Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
02:32 Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
01:57 Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
01:15 Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
00:50 Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

Monday 26 December

23:30 Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
23:23 That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
23:04 Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
22:21 Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
22:02 Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
21:39 M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
21:18 Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
21:09 Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
21:01 Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
20:38 Koscielny still harbours title hopes
20:25 Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
20:14 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
20:09 Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
19:57 Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
19:54 Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
19:45 Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
19:31 Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
19:18 Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
19:05 Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
18:40 Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
18:38 Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
18:14 Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
18:08 Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
18:08 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
18:07 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
18:01 Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
17:55 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
16:39 Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
16:34 Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 18 +27 46
2 Manchester City 18 +19 39
3 Liverpool 17 +21 37
4 Arsenal 18 +20 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +17 33
6 Manchester United 18 +9 33
7 Everton 18 +2 26
8 Southampton 17 +1 24
9 West Bromwich … 18 +1 23
10 Watford 18 -8 22
11 West Ham United 18 -9 22
12 Stoke City 17 -5 21
13 AFC Bournemouth 18 -8 21
14 Burnley 18 -11 20
15 Middlesbrough 18 -4 18
16 Leicester City 18 -8 17
17 Crystal Palace 18 -4 16
18 Sunderland 18 -15 14
19 Swansea City 18 -20 12
20 Hull City 18 -25 12

Facebook