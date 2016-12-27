Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes Liverpool can win the Premier League, but warned it would only get tougher the longer their title drought went on.

Jurgen Klopp's side are third in the table, nine points behind Chelsea but with a game in hand, ahead of hosting Stoke on Tuesday.

The club are without a league title since 1990, the year they won the last of their 18.

Hughes, who won two Premier League crowns as a player with Manchester United, said it would only become harder to end the wait.

"Every year it's more difficult. Every year it keeps perpetuating it becomes more difficult," he said.

"Certainly when I was at United it was talked about before the season, during the season and at the end.

"And if you hadn't done it then it was debated again in a negative way. It was always there.

"That's maybe why, being part of that team [in 1992-93] and being able to do that [win United's first title since '67'], that team is remembered and revered a little bit because we were able to break that long line of difficulty of winning the league championship."

Liverpool have lost just two league games this season and a win over Stoke would see them return to second in the table.

Hughes said he felt the club had regained belief, and a league title could follow.

"Do I think Liverpool can do it? Yes, they're capable without a doubt and they have the potential to win it," he said.

"Liverpool will feel this is a good opportunity to get rid of that weight and have a period of success like they had in the '80s and early '90s.

"They seem to have the belief they can and it seems a really positive club again."