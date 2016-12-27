Related

Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain

27 December 2016 11:27

Montpellier players could be fined if they return from the Ligue 1 winter break overweight, head coach Frederic Hantz has warned.

The Stade de la Mosson side finished a frustrating 2016 with a 1-0 defeat to Nantes last Wednesday - a result that leaves them 11th in France's top flight.

Montpellier's first team do not play again until January 8 in the but Hantz has made it clear that any gastronomic indiscipline during their Christmas holiday will not be treated lightly.

"The players were weighed before the break and will be fined €1 for every gram they have put on upon their return," he told the Herault edition of France Bleu radio.

"One Euro per gram may not seem like a lot, but if one player puts on a kilogram, that's a thousand grams.

"I would be very careful. The fine might seem ridiculous but it could rise very quickly."

He added that the players would have nothing to worry about "if they pay attention to what they eat and go for two or three jogs" before returning to training.

Montpellier resume competitive action with a tough trip to Lyon in the Coupe de France, before taking on Dijon in Ligue 1 a week later.

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
9 Toulouse 19 +1 26
10 Bordeaux 19 -6 25
11 Montpellier 19 -3 22
12 Lille 19 -7 21
13 Nancy 19 -8 21

