Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel

Pep Guardiola is relishing the attacking options Manchester City will have at their disposal in the new year.
City kept within seven points of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a 3-0 win over Hull City on Monday, in which Kelechi Iheanacho struck his sixth goal of the season.
Sergio Aguero is set to return from suspension for the trip to face Liverpool on December 31 and Gabriel Jesus, fresh from winning the league title in Brazil with Palmeiras, will complete his transfer to the Etihad Stadium next month
And Guardiola says that the prospect of having three clinical goalscorers to choose from could be vital to City's title chances this term.
"Iheanacho didn't play from the beginning [against Hull] but he has this talent, this quality and with Kun coming back - we cannot forget we played seven games without Kun in all competitions," he said, as quoted by the club's official website.
"Now Gabriel Jesus is coming so we will have of course three strikers who can sense a goal. And of course this is so important in a game like this."
Liverpool will climb back into second if they defeat Stoke City on Tuesday and Chelsea have the chance to move a further three points clear at the top before Jurgen Klopp's side meet City.
Guardiola says Antonio Conte's leaders and Liverpool are enjoying the advantages of not having to play European football but insists the title race is far from over.
"When Liverpool years ago were so, so close to winning the Premier League, they played just one game a week," he said. "Leicester last season, the same. This year, Chelsea and Liverpool.
"We play seven games more than them, important games like the Champions League. That's why it will be tough.
"But you have to make absolutely everything to be there and after that football is unpredictable and sometimes you believe something is done and it's not done."
