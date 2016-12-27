Conte unsurprised by Hazard form

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte insists he is unsurprised by the form shown by Eden Hazard so far this season.
The Belgium star endured a poor 2015-16 campaign, a season after being named the Premier League Player of the Season.
But Hazard has returned to some of his best form, and he scored again as Chelsea claimed a 12th straight league win by beating Bournemouth 3-0 on Monday.
Conte praised the attacker for his displays, with the 25-year-old having contributed nine league goals and an assist in 17 games.
"I knew Eden only through as an opponent with the national team and for sure I watched him a lot of time on TV," he said. "I am not surprised because he has good talent.
"But the most important thing is that he's putting his talent in the team. It's fantastic for me to see him doing this great job with the ball, or without the ball. It's fantastic.
"I hope he continues to improve in this way. He's a really good guy and I'm pleased for him and also for all my players. Today, my players all performed very well."
Chelsea are seven points clear at the top and host Stoke City in their next match on Saturday.
