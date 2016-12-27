Related

Article

A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate

27 December 2016 13:07

Melbourne City were held 3-3 by Perth Glory on Tuesday in one of the most entertaining A-League fixtures of 2016.

The home side took the lead three times only to be pegged back by the visitors on each occasion in an enthralling contest at AAMI Park.

Bruno Fornaroli scored twice for City after Tim Cahill's early goal but also missed two of his three penalties in the 90 minutes, including one in second-half injury time that followed straight red cards for Dino Djulbic and Fernando Brandan.

Diego Castro hit a double for Glory and Chris Harold grabbed the final equaliser to deny City the chance to climb above rivals Melbourne Victory into third in the table, while the visitors remain six points further back in sixth.

Cahill's emphatic header after nine minutes put City in front but Castro levelled from close range before the midway point of the half.

Brandon Wilson and Alex Grant missed good chances for the visitors before Fornaroli curled a delightful finish into the top corner of Liam Reddy's goal to restore City's advantage.

Fornaroli had the chance to extend the lead two minutes later from the spot but his powerful effort was beaten away by Reddy and, barely 30 seconds later, the ball was in City's net as Castro cut inside and fired into the bottom corner following a counter-attack.

The second half started at a slower pace but burst into life just past the hour mark when Marc Warren conceded his second penalty of the game - this time for handball - and Fornaroli made no mistake as he rolled a cool effort into the bottom-right corner.

Glory were not to be discouraged, however, and AAMI Park was silenced three minutes later as Harold's dummy sat Dean Bouzanis on the turf before he lifted the ball over the goalkeeper and into the top corner from the right.

Both sides missed good chances for a winner before City won their third penalty of the match after Djulbic kicked out at Brandan following a contested header before striking him with his knee as he struggled to his feet, earning a red card.

After lengthy consultation with his assistants, referee Shaun Evans sent off Brandan - who had kicked Djulbic in return - but allowed the penalty decision to stand, but Reddy guessed right once more to keep out Fornaroli's effort from the spot and ensure the spoils were shared.

The result means City could only close to within 11 points of leaders Sydney FC, who thrashed bottom-club Adelaide United 4-0 on Monday thanks to an Alex Brosque double and a goal each for Filip Holosko and Rhyan Grant.

Glory are level on points with Newcastle Jets, who twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Wellington Phoenix.

Sponsored links

Info

Melbourne City

D L D D W

3 - 3

Perth Glory

D L L D L
Competition
A-League
Date
27 December 2016
Game week
12
Kick-off
09:50
Half-time
2 - 2
Full-time
3 - 3
Venue
AAMI Park (Melbourne)
Attendance
11269

Goals

T. Cahill 9'
(assist by N. Colazo) 
1 - 0
1 - 1
21' Diego Castro
 (assist by C. Harold)
B. Fornaroli 36'
(assist by B. Kamau) 
2 - 1
2 - 2
40' Diego Castro
 (assist by A. Taggart)
B. Fornaroli (PG) 61'  
3 - 2
3 - 3
64' C. Harold
 (assist by N. Marinković)

Lineups

# Player Bookings
20 D. Bouzanis
2 M. Muscat Substituted 28'
5 I. Franjić
21 R. Tongyik 47'
8 N. Kilkenny 45+2'
26 L. Brattan
10 A. Caceres Substituted
17 T. Cahill 9'
23 B. Fornaroli 36' 39' 61' 90+5'
9 N. Colazo
11 B. Kamau Substituted
Coach: J. van 't Schip
# Player Bookings
33 L. Reddy
6 D. Đulbić 43' 90'
3 M. Warren Substituted 16'
19 J. Risdon
2 A. Grant
8 R. Griffiths
17 Diego Castro Substituted 21' 40'
15 B. Wilson
9 A. Keogh
14 C. Harold 64'
22 A. Taggart Substituted
Coach: K. Lowe

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
27

F. Brandán Substituted

for M. Muscat 58'

 90+3'
34

D. Genreau Substituted

for A. Caceres 80'
14

D. Arzani Substituted

for B. Kamau 90+7'
1

T. Sørensen

4

C. Chapman

# Player Bookings
10

N. Marinković Substituted

for A. Taggart 56'
20

A. Williams Substituted

for M. Warren 78'
7

J. Chianese Substituted

for Diego Castro 80'
24

M. Smiljanić

30

J. Thurtell

Tuesday 27 December

15:16 Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel
15:03 Back-to-back losses were Chelsea´s catalyst, says Courtois
14:29 Man City duo join Girona on loan deal
14:01 Mavraj seals Hamburg transfer
13:21 Athletic´s Yeray undergoes surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis
13:07 A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate
12:50 Suso tips himself for the top
12:29 Bonucci almost quit after son´s illness
12:06 Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
11:27 Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
10:31 FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
10:02 Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
09:11 Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
06:03 Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
04:01 Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
02:32 Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
01:57 Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
01:15 Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
00:50 Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

Monday 26 December

23:30 Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
23:23 That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
23:04 Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
22:21 Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
22:02 Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
21:39 M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
21:18 Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
21:09 Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
21:01 Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
20:38 Koscielny still harbours title hopes
20:25 Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
20:14 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
20:09 Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
19:57 Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
19:54 Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
19:45 Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
19:31 Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
19:18 Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
19:05 Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
18:40 Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
18:38 Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
18:14 Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
18:08 Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
18:08 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
18:07 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
18:01 Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
17:55 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
16:39 Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
16:34 Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

A-League table

# Team MP D P
1 Sydney 12 +24 30
2 Brisbane Roar 12 +4 21
3 Melbourne Victory 10 +11 20
4 Melbourne City 12 +4 19
5 Newcastle Jets 12 -3 13
6 Perth Glory 12 -5 13
7 Western Sydne… 12 -6 13
8 Wellington Phoenix 11 -5 11
9 Central Coast … 11 -11 9
10 Adelaide United 12 -13 6

Facebook