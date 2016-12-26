Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction

Arsene Wenger says he is "immune to excessive reactions" and will not be distracted as the Gunners attempt to get their faltering Premier League title bid back on track.
Arsenal, who are fourth, have fallen nine points adrift of in-form leaders Chelsea following back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City.
That has led to renewed criticism from some Arsenal fans and questions continue to be asked about their ability to last the distance in the fight for the title.
Wenger compared reactions in football to those in politics, but the Frenchman says he has learned to live with negative reactions to a slump in form.
"I am not immune to critics. But I am immune to excessive reaction. I have been in the job long enough to put that into perspective as part of people who love the club that are really disappointed on Monday morning and get their frustration out. We have to live with that," Wenger told the club's official website.
"You know you do not go in the season and have no disappointment. We have just lost two games, of course it is tough but City did not win for six, Tottenham for four or five, Manchester United as well, all the teams go through that.
"The teams who respond well have the most successful seasons. It is part of it. In 20 years I had very few seasons where you start on the motorway and you finish on the motorway with no car in front of you.
"The most excessive reactions get the biggest echo in the press. That is just society. We have gone that way that if you have five candidates to be elected Prime Minister you organise the vote one Sunday and people will elect one. You organise a vote for the next Sunday and you might elect somebody else.
"That is where we are today and we have to live with that and the excessive reactions."
Arsenal welcome West Brom to Emirates Stadium on Monday.
