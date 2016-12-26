Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet

Sam Allardyce branded the Watford mascot "out of order" after he appeared to mock Crystal Palace winger following the 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road on Monday.

Harry the Hornet performed an exaggerated dive at the feet of the Palace man as he went to applaud the visiting fans at the end of the Premier League clash.

Zaha had been booked for simulation in the closing stages of the match, in which a Troy Deeney penalty cancelled out Yohan Cabaye's opener, and Allardyce was not amused either by that decision or the scenes following the final whistle.

"The mascot is out of order, isn't he? If someone is diving, they don't get that angry," he told a news conference.

"That was a penalty. There may be an argument that the first contact is outside the box, but it would have been difficult to judge.

"To get nothing at all, and Wilfried booked, is very disappointing."

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri, however, felt it would be best simply to see the funny side of the incident.

"Let's laugh all together about this. Everything doesn't have to be a drama," he said.

"I couldn't see [the Zaha penalty appeal] from where I was standing. Believe me, I didn't see that."