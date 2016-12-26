Related

Article

Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia

26 December 2016 23:30

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has dismissed claims that the club could be sold to Red Bull as false.

A report in The Sun on Monday said that the energy drinks giant - which owns RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Red Bull Salzburg in Austria and clubs in New York and Brazil - are interested in a takeover of the London club in a £200million deal.

Sullivan has confirmed that there was an initial approach from prospective buyers in August, but says that there are no plans to sell the club that he and David Gold assumed joint-control of in 2010.

He did, however, suggest that an enquiry from "somebody like the king of Saudi Arabia" could convince them to sell in future.

"The story that appeared in The Sun on Boxing Day morning regarding the possible sale of the club to Red Bull is six months out of date," he said via the club's official website.

"We did have a tentative approach to buy the club for £650m from external investors in August this year, but I want to reiterate that we, the current owners, have NO DESIRE to sell the club unless it is to somebody like the king of Saudi Arabia who can take it to a level we cannot ourselves hope to reach."

West Ham won 4-1 away to Swansea City on Monday to move eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 27 December

01:15 Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
00:50 Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

Monday 26 December

23:30 Sullivan: West Ham not for sale...except maybe to king of Saudi Arabia
23:23 That one´s for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son
23:04 Lucas desperate for James to stay at Real Madrid
22:21 Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
22:02 Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
21:39 M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
21:18 Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
21:09 Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
21:01 Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
20:38 Koscielny still harbours title hopes
20:25 Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
20:14 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
20:09 Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
19:57 Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
19:54 Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
19:45 Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
19:31 Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
19:18 Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
19:05 Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
18:40 Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
18:38 Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
18:14 Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
18:08 Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
18:08 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
18:07 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
18:01 Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
17:55 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
16:39 Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
16:34 Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Facebook