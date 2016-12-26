Related

Article

Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room

26 December 2016 10:00

Javier Saviola says he might not have been brave enough to leave the dressing room had he ever thought about the pressure of playing for Barcelona.

At only 19 years old, Saviola transferred to Barca from River Plate in 2001 for a reported €18million, going on to produce a superb debut campaign, scoring 21 times in all competitions.

The Argentine continued to enjoy a strong record in front of goal but found first-team opportunities limited and was loaned to Monaco and Sevilla before leaving for Real Madrid in 2007.

Now 35, Saviola has revealed he was only able to enjoy his career in Catalonia because he did not allow himself to become distracted by thoughts of his price tag or the illustrious history of the club.

"Because I was so young, I don't think I ever realised about the place I was going," he told Omnisport.

"I never became aware that I was at such a big club and the amount of money that had been paid for me, nor that I was about to start playing at a fully crowded Camp Nou.

"I benefited from the fact that I never internalised all of this. Maybe if I'd thought about the money that was paid, or the packed stadium, or that I was part of a club with such a history, then I wouldn't have left the dressing room!"

Saviola's arrival coincided with Madrid breaking the world transfer record to sign Zinedine Zidane from Juventus in a deal reportedly worth close to €77m.

But the striker denies having felt any extra pressure to perform in LaLiga following the France star's move.

"It wasn't extra pressure because I didn't see myself as being close to Zidane," he said.

"I was 19 years old when I had just arrived in Europe. I knew that this kind of comparison came from the press, rather than because of my arrival. That's why I think that I was taking the pressure off myself. I didn't embrace certain things."

Saviola struggled to make an impact at Madrid and left for Benfica after making only 28 appearances across two seasons.

A nomadic final few years in Europe, in which he had spells with Malaga, Olympiacos and Verona, came to an end when he returned to River in 2015.

Saviola is now looking to further his coaching aspirations in 2017, having retired this year.

"I would like to continue being part of football," he said. "I will start the coaching staff course in January. It's a goal, a future that I have put forward to myself.

"If I have taken wrong decisions during my career, I have no regrets. I have always tried to make sure that my decisions haven't hurt anyone. I only looked for the best for my future.

"I always say that football gave me more than I expected or could have imagined. I have played in so many teams, such prestigious teams with such history, with so many great players."

"I feel part of them. It was wonderful."

Sponsored links

Monday 26 December

10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Saturday 24 December

23:59 Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
21:00 Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
19:31 This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
19:12 Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
19:00 FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
18:00 Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
17:30 Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
16:02 Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
15:41 Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
15:17 Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
15:05 Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
14:32 CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
14:01 Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
13:41 Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
13:09 Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
12:28 WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
12:13 Foster signs new West Brom deal
12:06 Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
11:42 The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
11:10 Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
10:24 Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
08:58 Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
08:51 Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
04:27 Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
03:27 Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
02:43 Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
01:25 Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
00:51 Wenger happy to wait for new deal
00:24 Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 15 +26 37
2 Barcelona 16 +25 34
3 Sevilla 16 +11 33
4 Villarreal 16 +14 29
5 Real Sociedad 16 +7 29
6 Atlético Madrid 16 +15 28
7 Athletic Club 16 +3 26
8 Eibar 16 +2 23
9 Espanyol 16 -2 22
10 Las Palmas 16 +2 21
11 Málaga 16 -1 21
12 Deportivo Alavés 16 -2 21
13 Celta de Vigo 16 -6 21
14 Real Betis 16 -11 18
15 Deportivo La C… 16 -5 16
16 Leganés 16 -14 16
17 Valencia 15 -8 12
18 Sporting Gijón 16 -16 12
19 Granada 16 -19 9
20 Osasuna 16 -21 7

Facebook