Article

Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland

26 December 2016 15:05

Manchester United will be without captain Wayne Rooney for their Premier League clash against Sunderland.

Rooney was not named in the matchday squad by manager Jose Mourinho for the return of former boss David Moyes to Old Trafford.

The England skipper is one goal shy of equalling Bobby Charlton's all-time record of 249 goals for United but has failed to find the net in his past five appearances.

Rooney has three goals in 22 appearances for United this season, with his solitary Premier League strike coming on the opening day of the season against Bournemouth.

Mourinho later explained Rooney was left out as a precaution after he "felt something" in training on Christmas Day.

Sponsored links

Monday 26 December

15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Saturday 24 December

23:59 Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
21:00 Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
19:31 This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
19:12 Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
19:00 FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
18:00 Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
17:30 Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
16:02 Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
15:41 Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
15:17 Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
15:05 Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
14:32 CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
14:01 Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
13:41 Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
13:09 Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
12:28 WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
12:13 Foster signs new West Brom deal
12:06 Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
11:42 The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
11:10 Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
10:24 Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
08:58 Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
08:51 Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
04:27 Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
03:27 Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
02:43 Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
01:25 Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
00:51 Wenger happy to wait for new deal
00:24 Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character

Facebook