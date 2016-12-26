Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland

Manchester United will be without captain Wayne Rooney for their Premier League clash against Sunderland.
Rooney was not named in the matchday squad by manager Jose Mourinho for the return of former boss David Moyes to Old Trafford.
The England skipper is one goal shy of equalling Bobby Charlton's all-time record of 249 goals for United but has failed to find the net in his past five appearances.
Rooney has three goals in 22 appearances for United this season, with his solitary Premier League strike coming on the opening day of the season against Bournemouth.
Mourinho later explained Rooney was left out as a precaution after he "felt something" in training on Christmas Day.
Today's #MUFC team for #MUNSUN... pic.twitter.com/YVxtV2FrEx— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2016
