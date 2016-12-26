Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or

Barcelona star Neymar has downplayed the importance of the Ballon d'Or and is adamant it would not be a problem for him if he never wins it.

The Brazil international had to settle for fifth place in the 2016 award, with Cristiano Ronaldo beating Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to scoop the gong.

Neymar, however, has stressed he will not lose any sleep over whether he will ever lift the trophy.

"I am very happy in Barcelona, at this team and with the life I have," the 24-year-old told the official LaLiga website.

"Of course, it is my goal to win the Ballon d'Or, but I am not going to kill myself for it.

"I want to be happy and I am happy here at Barcelona. It is not a problem if I do not win the Ballon d'Or.

"I do not play football to win the Ballon d'Or. I play football to be happy, because I love it and want to play football.

"Winning the Ballon d'Or is the consequence of your work. Unfortunately, only one person can win it and Leo Messi is the best."