Barcelona star Neymar has downplayed the importance of the Ballon d'Or and is adamant it would not be a problem for him if he never wins it.
The Brazil international had to settle for fifth place in the 2016 award, with Cristiano Ronaldo beating Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to scoop the gong.
Neymar, however, has stressed he will not lose any sleep over whether he will ever lift the trophy.
"I am very happy in Barcelona, at this team and with the life I have," the 24-year-old told the official LaLiga website.
"Of course, it is my goal to win the Ballon d'Or, but I am not going to kill myself for it.
"I want to be happy and I am happy here at Barcelona. It is not a problem if I do not win the Ballon d'Or.
"I do not play football to win the Ballon d'Or. I play football to be happy, because I love it and want to play football.
"Winning the Ballon d'Or is the consequence of your work. Unfortunately, only one person can win it and Leo Messi is the best."
|Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
|Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
|Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
|Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
|Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
|Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
|Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
|Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
|Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
|Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
|Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
|Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
|Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
|Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
|Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
|Firmino charged with drink driving
|Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
|Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
|Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
|Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
|James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
|Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
|United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
|Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
|Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
|Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho
|Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
|Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
|Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
|Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
|Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
|Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
|´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
|Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL
|Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
|Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
|This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
|Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
|FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
|Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
|Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
|Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
|Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
|Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
|Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
|CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
|Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
|Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
|Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
|WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
|Foster signs new West Brom deal
|Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
|The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
|Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
|Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
|Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
|Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
|Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
|Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
|Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
|Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
|Wenger happy to wait for new deal
|Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character