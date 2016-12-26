Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******

Jose Mourinho has insisted he is not unhappy at Manchester United after previously suggesting life in the north of England was "a bit of a disaster".

The Portuguese manager has been living away from his family ever since taking charge of United ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and admitted back in October that he found it hard to live away from his loved ones.

Nevertheless, Mourinho has stressed he is not unhappy in Manchester, adding that his complicated family situation is part of the job.

"To give people this idea that I am not happy here but that I was happy in London is b*******," Mourinho told United We Stand.

"My family are in London because my daughter is at university. My son plays for Fulham. I cannot demand they follow me, they have their lives and they are at that age where they want to fly.

"One day a week, when I can - and at the moment it is difficult with all the games - I go to London to have dinner with the family.

"I do not go to cities to enjoy cities, I go to work. If I wanted to enjoy places I would go to Los Angeles and go to the beach every day.

"I am here to arrive at the training ground every day at 8am and leave on a normal day at 6pm. I give everything I have. I have nothing more to give in terms of my time, my desire and my ambition."