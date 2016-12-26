Related

Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now

26 December 2016 19:05

Jose Mourinho believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan is beginning to hit top form for Manchester United thanks to the support of the fans at Old Trafford.

The Armenia international came off the bench to score a stunning third goal in Monday's 3-1 win over Sunderland in his first appearance since picking up an injury in the 1-0 win over Tottenham on December 11.

Mkhitaryan brought the home fans to their feet as he produced an acrobatic back-heel to turn in Ibrahimovic's cross and secure United's win, although he was fortunate not to have been flagged offside.

It was the 27-year-old's third goal in as many games and Mourinho says he is thriving now that he has the backing of the club's supporters.

"All his career he scored beautiful goals," he told MUTV. "At this moment, it's goals, but also defensive work, creativity.

"I'm so happy that he came back after this injury with his happiness, and he's feeling that Old Trafford loves him. That's a very important feeling for him."

Defender Daley Blind, who opened the scoring before Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan struck late on, added: "Mkhi is a great player and it's a great finish. I'm happy that I can play with him."

United's win stretches their recent run to five consecutive victories and 11 games without defeat in all competitions.

