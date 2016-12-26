Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked

Jose Mourinho has refused to blame David Moyes for Manchester United's recent difficulties and is adamant the Scot's dismissal from Old Trafford in 2014 does not make him any less of a manager.
Moyes replaced Alex Ferguson as the man in charge in 2013, but the 53-year-old failed to lead United to major silverware and was sacked towards the end of his first season at the club, with Louis van Gaal named as his permanent replacement.
United have struggled ever since, but incumbent boss Mourinho insists Moyes, now at Sunderland, is not solely responsible for their current predicament.
"I do not feel the weight of expectation as a burden. I feel the great history of the club, it has only positive things and not negative things," Mourinho told reporters ahead of Monday's clash with Sunderland.
"If you have conditions to follow that successful history, then that is a different story. One thing is [having] Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and [Nicky] Butt, all these guys at 25 or 26 or 27 years old. Another thing is to have them at 30, 31 or 32.
"Moyes did not have them, and obviously that plays a part, there are generations. In a certain period when probably David came, the situation was not so easy, it was not so easy to go in that winning direction. At the same time, and I think this is even more important, the Premier League was changing.
"I do not know if Moyes faced a bigger challenge than me. I would not mind to be in a club with great expectations but have Ryan Giggs and Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], [Nemanja] Vidic at the time and [Patrice] Evra. I would not mind.
"But I think a manager who is not sacked is not a manager, or at least not a good manager. We have to be sacked. I think it was just a bad moment in David's career and he has to do what I did, what we all do, move on, and he did that.
"After Manchester United he went to Spain [Real Sociedad], also a different experience for him, then back to England, back in the Premier League. I think he moved on and this is what we have to do."
|Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
|Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
|Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
|Firmino charged with drink driving
|Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
|Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
|Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
|Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
|James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
|Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
|United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
|Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
|Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
|Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho
|Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
|Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
|Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
|Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
|Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
|Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
|´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
|Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL
|Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
|Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
|This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
|Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
|FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
|Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
|Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
|Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
|Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
|Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
|Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
|CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
|Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
|Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
|Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
|WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
|Foster signs new West Brom deal
|Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
|The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
|Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
|Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
|Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
|Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
|Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
|Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
|Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
|Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
|Wenger happy to wait for new deal
|Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character