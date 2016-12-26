Related

Article

Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked

26 December 2016 12:09

Jose Mourinho has refused to blame David Moyes for Manchester United's recent difficulties and is adamant the Scot's dismissal from Old Trafford in 2014 does not make him any less of a manager.

Moyes replaced Alex Ferguson as the man in charge in 2013, but the 53-year-old failed to lead United to major silverware and was sacked towards the end of his first season at the club, with Louis van Gaal named as his permanent replacement.

United have struggled ever since, but incumbent boss Mourinho insists Moyes, now at Sunderland, is not solely responsible for their current predicament.

"I do not feel the weight of expectation as a burden. I feel the great history of the club, it has only positive things and not negative things," Mourinho told reporters ahead of Monday's clash with Sunderland. 

"If you have conditions to follow that successful history, then that is a different story. One thing is [having] Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and [Nicky] Butt, all these guys at 25 or 26 or 27 years old. Another thing is to have them at 30, 31 or 32.

"Moyes did not have them, and obviously that plays a part, there are generations. In a certain period when probably David came, the situation was not so easy, it was not so easy to go in that winning direction. At the same time, and I think this is even more important, the Premier League was changing.

"I do not know if Moyes faced a bigger challenge than me. I would not mind to be in a club with great expectations but have Ryan Giggs and Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], [Nemanja] Vidic at the time and [Patrice] Evra. I would not mind.

"But I think a manager who is not sacked is not a manager, or at least not a good manager. We have to be sacked. I think it was just a bad moment in David's career and he has to do what I did, what we all do, move on, and he did that.

"After Manchester United he went to Spain [Real Sociedad], also a different experience for him, then back to England, back in the Premier League. I think he moved on and this is what we have to do."

Sponsored links

Monday 26 December

16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Saturday 24 December

23:59 Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
21:00 Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
19:31 This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
19:12 Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
19:00 FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
18:00 Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
17:30 Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
16:02 Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
15:41 Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
15:17 Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
15:05 Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
14:32 CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
14:01 Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
13:41 Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
13:09 Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
12:28 WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
12:13 Foster signs new West Brom deal
12:06 Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
11:42 The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
11:10 Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
10:24 Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
08:58 Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
08:51 Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
04:27 Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
03:27 Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
02:43 Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
01:25 Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
00:51 Wenger happy to wait for new deal
00:24 Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character

Facebook