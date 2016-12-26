Despite Chelsea's nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League, Laurent Koscielny has claimed that Arsenal's full focus is on winning the title.
Olivier Giroud's late header secured a vital 1-0 victory for Arsene Wenger's side against West Brom on Boxing Day, as Arsenal bounced back from two successive defeats.
And although there seems to be little chance of catching the runaway league-leaders, who beat Bournemouth 3-0, Koscielny believes that Arsenal's confidence will now flood back.
"The confidence will come back when you win and the most important thing now is to continue to win games in a row so that hopefully we can get into the first position," he told the club's website.
"We lost the first game of the season and we came back with a good run and a lot of wins. We lost two games in a week last week and it was very important to come back with a win.
"We kept our calm and we know you can always find a solution at the beginning or end of games against teams like West Brom. [This time] it was a late goal."
Koscielny was also quick to laud the performance of his compatriot Giroud, who had not made a Premier League start this season prior to Monday's clash.
"Olivier stayed focused with the team. We are not 11 or 18 players, there are 25 players [in the squad]," the Frenchman added.
"All of the players who play for Arsenal have a big part to play during the season because of injuries and suspensions, and everyone needs to be ready to fight for this club.
"Olivier started and he tried to give his best on the pitch. He fought and it’s good for him to score the winning goal."
|Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
|Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
|M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
|Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
|Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
|Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
|Koscielny still harbours title hopes
|Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
|Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
|Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
|Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
|Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
|Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
|Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
|Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
|Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
|Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
|Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
|Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
|Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
|Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
|Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
|Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
|Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
|Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
|Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
|Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
|Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
|Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
|Firmino charged with drink driving
|Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
|Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
|Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
|Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
|James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
|Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
|United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
|Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
|Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
|Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho
|Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
|Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
|Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
|Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
|Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
|Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
|´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
|Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL
|Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
|Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
|This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
|Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
|FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
|Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
|Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
|Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
|Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
|Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
|Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
|CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
|Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
|Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
|Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
|WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
|Foster signs new West Brom deal
|Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
|The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
|Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
|Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
|Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
|Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
|Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
|Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
|Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
|Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
|Wenger happy to wait for new deal
|Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character