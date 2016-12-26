James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent

A January move is not on the cards for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, according to the player's agent Jorge Mendes.
James has struggled for first-team opportunities with Madrid this season, starting only four top-flight matches for the LaLiga leaders.
Speaking after his side's Club World Cup triumph this month, James refused to commit his immediate future to the club, but Mendes insists he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu to try and press his case with coach Zinedine Zidane.
"James will not leave in January," Mendes told AS.
James joined Real Madrid after starring at the 2014 World Cup for Colombia and is under contract at Madrid until 2020.
