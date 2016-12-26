Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho

Jose Mourinho expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract extension at Manchester United to be finalised soon.
The 35-year-old striker continued his exceptional recent form with a goal - his 50th at club level in 2016 - and two assists on Monday as United defeated David Moyes' Sunderland 3-1 at Old Trafford.
Mourinho confirmed last month that he was keen to take up the option to extend the Swede's one-season deal by a further yearand he foresees no problem in ironing out the details.
Asked if the agreement to extend his stay had been activated, Mourinho added: "Not yet, but it's activated in his brain and in my decisions and also in the owners and the board. So no problem.
"I'm not really surprised [by his form] because he's a very intelligent guy, a very proud man. For him to decide to come to Manchester United, the Premier League, the most difficult league in the world for a striker - it's because he knows he can do it.
"When we contacted him and he said yes, I was sure he was not coming here to leave the Premier League without proof, to leave failing at Manchester United - no way.
"So when such a guy decided to come, I was completely clear that he would be ready and he's ready for more next season. He'll be here again."
Zlatan in 2016: #MUFC pic.twitter.com/wPzrBOL4aZ— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2016
United took the lead against Sunderland through Daley Blind's first-half effort, but they did not make certain of the points until the final eight minutes, when Ibrahimovic scored before setting up a stunning effort from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
"I didn't like the first-half performance," admitted Mourinho. "I like the result. I liked very much the second half. The first half I didn't like. I was expecting us to start much better.
"I know David and Sunderland deserved credit for what they did in the first half, but that's their performance.
"Second half, we had everything back: intensity, recovering the ball high on the pitch, playing fast passes, good creativity.
"And to have players like Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the bench helps because they came into the game when they [Sunderland] are a bit tired. We deserve the victory.
"We have played well for a long time. I think our game against Burnley was absolutely phenomenal. We played better against Burnley than today.
"The good performances we had for quite some time. Finally we have the good results, four victories and 12 points in a row.
"The players know the principles of how we play. They know what to do when Valencia has the ball, when Blind has the ball, and they are comfortable but we need to improve."
The defeat made it an unhappy occasion for former United boss David Moyes, who was given a rather muted reception by the home fans for his first match at Old Trafford since he was sacked in 2014.
"I've got to say I enjoyed coming back, I've always enjoyed coming here," he said. "It's a hard place to come, hard place to get a result and it proved to be that again.
"Manchester United supporters are knowledgeable, they have seen some good teams and bad teams. They are knowledgeable. Most of them were very good.
"Up until 1-0 we had a good chance to get something out of the game but we gave away a dreadful second goal and the third was offside.
"We sort of stifled them, stuck at it and said if we could hold it at 1-0, they might get nervous in the last 10 minutes but we couldn't do it.
"We are going to have to try and galvanise from within. It is not a situation I am used to but some of the players are. I hope we can find a way."
