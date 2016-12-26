Related

Article

Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho

26 December 2016 20:09

Jose Mourinho expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract extension at Manchester United to be finalised soon.

The 35-year-old striker continued his exceptional recent form with a goal - his 50th at club level in 2016 - and two assists on Monday as United defeated David Moyes' Sunderland 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Mourinho confirmed last month that he was keen to take up the option to extend the Swede's one-season deal by a further yearand he foresees no problem in ironing out the details.

Asked if the agreement to extend his stay had been activated, Mourinho added: "Not yet, but it's activated in his brain and in my decisions and also in the owners and the board. So no problem.

"I'm not really surprised [by his form] because he's a very intelligent guy, a very proud man. For him to decide to come to Manchester United, the Premier League, the most difficult league in the world for a striker - it's because he knows he can do it.

"When we contacted him and he said yes, I was sure he was not coming here to leave the Premier League without proof, to leave failing at Manchester United - no way.

"So when such a guy decided to come, I was completely clear that he would be ready and he's ready for more next season. He'll be here again."

United took the lead against Sunderland through Daley Blind's first-half effort, but they did not make certain of the points until the final eight minutes, when Ibrahimovic scored before setting up a stunning effort from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

"I didn't like the first-half performance," admitted Mourinho. "I like the result. I liked very much the second half. The first half I didn't like. I was expecting us to start much better.

"I know David and Sunderland deserved credit for what they did in the first half, but that's their performance.

"Second half, we had everything back: intensity, recovering the ball high on the pitch, playing fast passes, good creativity.

"And to have players like Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the bench helps because they came into the game when they [Sunderland] are a bit tired. We deserve the victory.

"We have played well for a long time. I think our game against Burnley was absolutely phenomenal. We played better against Burnley than today.

"The good performances we had for quite some time. Finally we have the good results, four victories and 12 points in a row.

"The players know the principles of how we play. They know what to do when Valencia has the ball, when Blind has the ball, and they are comfortable but we need to improve."

The defeat made it an unhappy occasion for former United boss David Moyes, who was given a rather muted reception by the home fans for his first match at Old Trafford since he was sacked in 2014.

"I've got to say I enjoyed coming back, I've always enjoyed coming here," he said. "It's a hard place to come, hard place to get a result and it proved to be that again.

"Manchester United supporters are knowledgeable, they have seen some good teams and bad teams. They are knowledgeable. Most of them were very good.

"Up until 1-0 we had a good chance to get something out of the game but we gave away a dreadful second goal and the third was offside.

"We sort of stifled them, stuck at it and said if we could hold it at 1-0, they might get nervous in the last 10 minutes but we couldn't do it.

"We are going to have to try and galvanise from within. It is not a situation I am used to but some of the players are. I hope we can find a way."

Sponsored links

Monday 26 December

22:21 Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
22:02 Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
21:39 M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
21:18 Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
21:09 Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
21:01 Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
20:38 Koscielny still harbours title hopes
20:25 Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
20:14 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
20:09 Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
19:57 Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
19:54 Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
19:45 Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
19:31 Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
19:18 Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
19:05 Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
18:40 Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
18:38 Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
18:14 Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
18:08 Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
18:08 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
18:07 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
18:01 Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
17:55 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
16:39 Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
16:34 Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Saturday 24 December

23:59 Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
21:00 Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
19:31 This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
19:12 Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
19:00 FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
18:00 Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
17:30 Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
16:02 Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
15:41 Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
15:17 Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
15:05 Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
14:32 CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
14:01 Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
13:41 Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
13:09 Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
12:28 WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
12:13 Foster signs new West Brom deal
12:06 Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
11:42 The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
11:10 Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
10:24 Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
08:58 Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
08:51 Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
04:27 Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
03:27 Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
02:43 Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
01:25 Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
00:51 Wenger happy to wait for new deal
00:24 Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character

Facebook