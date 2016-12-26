Related

Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club

26 December 2016 20:14

Quickfire goals from Yaya Toure and Kelechi Iheanacho helped inspire Manchester City to a hard-fought 3-0 Premier League success over a spirited Hull City on Boxing Day.

With Chelsea racking up a club-record 12th consecutive league victory courtesy of a 3-0 success over Bournemouth earlier on Monday, Pep Guardiola’s side came into this meeting at the KCOM Stadium 10 points behind the leaders.

Guardiola, unfamiliar with football over the festive period during his spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, had his players in for training on Christmas Day and they were presented with the chance for the opening goal in the 72nd minute when Andrew Robertson recklessly felled Raheem Sterling in the area and Toure duly converted the penalty.

That indiscretion undid all the good work Hull had put in up until that stage and the lead was doubled six minutes later as Iheanacho tapped in following good work from Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva.

Harshly, it was 3-0 in stoppage time when Sterling jinked his way into the area before seeing his cross diverted home by Hull defender Curtis Davies.

Hull - now with one win in 16 league games - can take heart from a largely spirited display that included Michael Dawson seeing a header cleared off the line at 0-0, but Mike Phelan’s men remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Victory means Guardiola’s side go second, two points ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal - the former of whom they visit on New Year's Eve - while Hull’s next assignment is a home clash with Everton on Friday.

The visitors dominated possession in the early stages and Toure saw a free-kick tipped behind by David Marshall, before John Stones suffered a knee injury, later announced as not serious, and had to be replaced by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Silva brought a comfortable save from Marshall with a low shot while, at the other end, Jake Livermore's powerful effort was straight at Claudio Bravo.

Harry Maguire hooked Tom Huddlestone's free-kick over the crossbar with Bravo stranded as Hull began the second period in encouraging fashion.

That positivity was almost punctured, though, as De Bruyne's disguised effort from 20 yards crashed into the base of Marshall's right-hand post.

Hull continued to pose a threat from set-pieces with Robert Snodgrass' dangerous free-kick bundled behind and, from the resulting corner, Bacary Sagna had to clear off the line from Dawson's header with Bravo caught in no-man's land.

And Sagna's intervention was given added significance as the game entered its final 20 minutes, Robertson clumsily bringing down Sterling which allowed Toure to calmly score his third of the season.

With Hull deflated, De Bruyne slipped in Silva, whose square ball laid the second on a plate for Iheanacho to tap home and to compound Hull's misery Davies diverted Sterling's low cross into his own net with the final act as Guardiola's men secured a third straight win.

 

Key Opta stats:


- Manchester City registered just their second clean sheet in their last 12 top-flight away games.

- Yaya Toure has scored all 10 of his Premier League penalties, the best 100 per cent record in the competition.

- Hull City have conceded nine penalties in the Premier League this season, four more than any other side (with eight of those converted by the opposition).

- Only Jamie Vardy (10) has won more penalties in the Premier League since the start of the 2013-14 season than Raheem Sterling (seven).

- David Silva (61) has provided more Premier League assists than any other player in the competition since his debut in August 2010.

- Kelechi Iheanacho has netted 12 Premier League goals from just 19 shots on target.

Hull City

L L L D L

0 - 3

Manchester City

W W W L D
Competition
Premier League
Date
26 December 2016
Game week
18
Kick-off
18:15
Half-time
0 - 0
Full-time
0 - 3
Venue
KCOM Stadium (Hull)
Attendance
23134

Goals
0 - 1
72' Y. Touré (PG)
0 - 2
78' K. Iheanacho
 (assist by David Silva)
0 - 3
90'+4 C. Davies (OG)

Lineups

# Player Bookings
23 D. Marshall
21 M. Dawson
6 C. Davies 90+4'
5 H. Maguire
3 A. Robertson
8 T. Huddlestone Substituted
27 Ahmed El Mohamady
10 R. Snodgrass
14 J. Livermore Substituted
11 S. Clucas Substituted
18 D. Mbokani
Coach: M. Phelan
# Player Bookings
1 C. Bravo
3 B. Sagna
22 G. Clichy
30 N. Otamendi
24 J. Stones Substituted
21 David Silva Substituted
42 Y. Touré 72'
25 Fernandinho
17 K. De Bruyne
7 R. Sterling
9 Nolito Substituted
Coach: Guardiola

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
25

R. Mason Substituted

for T. Huddlestone 63'

 82'
22

M. Henriksen Substituted

for J. Livermore 74'
20

A. Diomande Substituted

for S. Clucas 78'
7

D. Meyler

15

S. Maloney

16

E. Jakupovic

17

J. Weir

# Player Bookings
11

A. Kolarov Substituted

for J. Stones 18'
72

K. Iheanacho Substituted

for Nolito 57'

 78'
6

Fernando Substituted

for David Silva 87'
5

P. Zabaleta

13

W. Caballero

15

Jesús Navas

75

Aleix García

Facebook