Higuain compares Dybala to Messi

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has compared team-mate Paulo Dybala to Barcelona star and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.
Dybala has quickly become one of the premium forwards in the game following his arrival from Palermo in 2015, helping Juve to Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana success in his maiden season.
The 23-year-old Argentina international has continued to shine in 2016-17, scoring three goals and amassing two assists to help Juve top the Serie A table by four points.
And his performances have been praised by countryman Higuain, who believes Dybala could follow in the footsteps of Argentina captain Messi.
"Dybala and Messi are a lot like each other. Messi is the best and he shows it every day," Higuain told Premium Sport.
"Paulo is still young, he's 23 years old and depends on what's coming in the future, he has all the characteristics to become one of the best players.
"It has to have a great mental strength. When reaching so fast at high levels it is not easy to stay there for many years.
"There will be many ups and downs and you will always have to keep a balance and not listen to criticism and praise."
|Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
|Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
|Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
|Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
|Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
|Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
|´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
|Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL
|Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
|Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
|This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
|Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
|FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
|Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
|Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
|Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
|Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
|Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
|Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
|CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
|Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
|Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
|Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
|WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
|Foster signs new West Brom deal
|Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
|The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
|Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
|Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
|Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
|Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
|Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
|Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
|Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
|Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
|Wenger happy to wait for new deal
|Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character