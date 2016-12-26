Related

Article

Higuain compares Dybala to Messi

26 December 2016 02:30

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has compared team-mate Paulo Dybala to Barcelona star and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Dybala has quickly become one of the premium forwards in the game following his arrival from Palermo in 2015, helping Juve to Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana success in his maiden season.

The 23-year-old Argentina international has continued to shine in 2016-17, scoring three goals and amassing two assists to help Juve top the Serie A table by four points.

And his performances have been praised by countryman Higuain, who believes Dybala could follow in the footsteps of Argentina captain Messi.

"Dybala and Messi are a lot like each other. Messi is the best and he shows it every day," Higuain told Premium Sport.

"Paulo is still young, he's 23 years old and depends on what's coming in the future, he has all the characteristics to become one of the best players.

"It has to have a great mental strength. When reaching so fast at high levels it is not easy to stay there for many years.

"There will be many ups and downs and you will always have to keep a balance and not listen to criticism and praise."

