Related

Article

Firmino charged with drink driving

26 December 2016 14:56

Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink driving.

Firmino was pulled over by police in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The 25-year-old is set to appear in court on January 31.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police told the Liverpool Echo: "Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 24 2016.

"Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on January 31."

Liverpool play Chelsea in a potentially pivotal Premier League clash on the same day as Firmino's scheduled hearing.

The former Hoffenheim star has established himself as a key figure under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, scoring six times in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

Sponsored links

Monday 26 December

16:00 Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
15:33 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
15:05 Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
14:56 Firmino charged with drink driving
13:14 Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
12:44 Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
12:39 Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
12:09 Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
10:42 James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
10:00 Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
05:23 United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
02:30 Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
01:25 Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
00:50 Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho

Sunday 25 December

23:30 Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
21:03 Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
19:32 Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
17:46 Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
14:47 Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
11:39 Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
08:30 ´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
03:30 Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
00:37 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Saturday 24 December

23:59 Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
21:00 Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
19:31 This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
19:12 Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
19:00 FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
18:00 Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
17:30 Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
16:02 Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
15:41 Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
15:17 Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
15:05 Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
14:32 CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
14:01 Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
13:41 Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
13:09 Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
12:28 WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
12:13 Foster signs new West Brom deal
12:06 Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
11:42 The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
11:10 Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
10:24 Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
08:58 Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
08:51 Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
04:27 Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
03:27 Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
02:43 Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
01:25 Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
00:51 Wenger happy to wait for new deal
00:24 Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 17 +24 43
2 Liverpool 17 +21 37
3 Manchester City 17 +16 36
4 Arsenal 17 +19 34
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +17 33

Facebook