Firmino charged with drink driving

Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink driving.

Firmino was pulled over by police in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The 25-year-old is set to appear in court on January 31.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police told the Liverpool Echo: "Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 24 2016.

"Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on January 31."

Liverpool play Chelsea in a potentially pivotal Premier League clash on the same day as Firmino's scheduled hearing.

The former Hoffenheim star has established himself as a key figure under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, scoring six times in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.