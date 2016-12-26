Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri conceded that "everything is wrong" after the Premier League champions suffered a 2-0 loss to Everton on Boxing Day.
The Foxes slumped to just their second home league defeat of the year following second-half strikes from Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku.
It left Ranieri's men hovering just above the relegation zone in 16th, in stark contrast to where they spent the first five months of 2016, riding high on the way to a remarkable title triumph.
And the Italian manager reflected on a dramatic reversal in fortunes.
"What a year. Everything was right for the first six months and now everything is wrong. We have to fight," he said.
"It was a difficult match, we knew that, but we were in control, the match was equal. Suddenly from a long kick from their keeper and we reacted a little late they were able to score.
"After that we were a little nervous and they controlled the match much better.
"Nothing is right, nothing is easy, but we must continue to work hard and be very attentive in the little detail. We have to react as soon as possible.
"We have to work and react that is our medicine. We will try to do our best again.
"We have to stay together. We wanted to give a good present to our fans, but it wasn't possible and we will try with the next match [against West Ham on Saturday]."
Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman lauded Everton's display as a complete team performance, highlighting the importance of playing with confidence after their last-gasp defeat to rivals Liverpool last time out.
"We know it is a difficult situation playing Leicester away. We played well. In the second half we were better than the first," the Dutchman told BBC Sport after his side climbed to seventh.
"Our ball possession was not of a high quality, but it was much better after we went 1-0 up. You could see the difference - it is a question of confidence. We were confident. They did not create and we had the best chances to score more goals.
"You need to kill the game. We did it finally with Romelu. It was a good team performance.
"We fought and defended well, made it difficult and were dangerous on the counter-attack and a clean sheet is very important."
|Waspish Big Sam has bee in his bonnet over Harry the Hornet
|Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel before crash, say authorities
|M´Vila signs new Rubin Kazan deal after snubbing Sunderland
|Robertson heartbroken over penalty mistake - Phelan
|Karanka defends ´amazing´ Valdes after error in Burnley loss
|Guardiola lauds ´outstanding´ Toure
|Koscielny still harbours title hopes
|Knoche signs new Wolfsburg contract
|Hull City 0 Manchester City 3: Toure, Iheanacho help see off battling bottom club
|Ibrahimovic renewal is all but completed, confirms Mourinho
|Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
|Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure
|Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea
|Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
|Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
|Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
|Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
|Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
|Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
|Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
|Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
|Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
|Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
|Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
|Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
|Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
|Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
|Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
|Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
|Firmino charged with drink driving
|Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
|Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
|Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
|Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
|James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
|Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
|United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
|Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
|Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
|Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho
|Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
|Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
|Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
|Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
|Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
|Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
|´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
|Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL
|Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
|Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
|This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
|Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
|FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
|Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
|Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
|Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
|Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
|Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
|Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
|CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
|Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
|Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
|Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
|WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
|Foster signs new West Brom deal
|Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
|The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
|Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
|Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
|Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
|Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
|Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
|Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
|Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
|Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
|Wenger happy to wait for new deal
|Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character