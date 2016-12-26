Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win

Antonio Conte has warned Chelsea against complacency in the wake of their record-breaking 3-0 success over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge and urged them to keep pushing to extend their winning run.
The Premier League leaders were without top scorer Diego Costa and holding midfielder N'Golo Kante due to suspension, but a Pedro double and Eden Hazard's 50th league goal helped them to a club-record 12th successive top-flight victory.
"We played a good game, we could have scored more, but I am happy with the attitude of the players," Chelsea boss Conte told BBC Sport.
"We played without two important players but I think we played very well.
"To win 12 games in a row is not easy in this league. It is a fantastic run but it is important to continue that now.
"In four days we have another tough game and we have to prepare very well. Because now, every team wants to beat you."
Many expected Michy Batshuayi to start in Costa's absence, but Conte opted to play without a traditional number nine instead.
However, the Italian was quick to reiterate the Belgian forward still has a role to play.
"This is the first time we played without a real forward, we tried this in training and I think for us at the moment this situation is the best," Conte added.
"But I don't forget Michy because he is a young player with great talent. He is adapting to this league and it is football, in the future I trust in him."
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, meanwhile, felt his side were unlucky to be beaten by three goals.
"Chelsea are an outstanding team but that being said, we were well in the game," he stated.
"It is frustrating for us. You cannot be too upbeat about getting beaten 3-0 but there were fine margins and many elements of our game plan worked.
"They scored their first goal out of the blue, without any real sustained period of pressure, and the second goal just after half-time was the decisive moment.
"The players stuck to what we asked them to do really well. We showed our quality and our moments were there but unfortunately their goalkeeper did well when called upon. They have individuals of such quality that we couldn't keep them quiet the whole of the game."
