Chelsea boss rules out Batshuayi loan departure

26 December 2016 19:54

Michy Batshuayi will not be leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to Antonio Conte.

The Blues eased to a club-record 12th successive top-flight victory on Boxing Day, with Pedro's double - either side of Eden Hazard's 50th Premier League goal - securing a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

However, despite the absence of the suspended Diego Costa, Belgium forward Batshuayi, who is yet to start a league fixture since arriving from Marseille, only managed a stoppage-time cameo - with Hazard preferred in a central role.

But Conte moved quickly to dismiss reports that the former Standard Liege striker could leave the club on loan next month, adding that his focus is on helping the 23-year-old improve.

"I won't let him go on loan," he said after the league leaders beat Bournemouth.

"He's a new player for Chelsea and to go on loan now is a defeat for the club and for me. Every decision I make is because I want to win. I try to make the best decision for the team but I am sure Michy will have the possibility to play in the future.

"I wanted to give him the opportunity to play and have another appearance and it happened at the end.

"We have to continue to work with him every day to try together to improve him, and to bring him to the best condition to help us in this league. We need him."

And Batshuayi, who has netted three goals from 14 appearances in all competitions so far this term, used his official Twitter account to thank his followers for their continued support.

