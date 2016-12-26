Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor

Andre Gray scored his first goal in 10 Premier League appearances to secure Burnley a potentially crucial 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on Monday.
The striker, who netted 23 times in Burnley's Championship-winning campaign last season, has found life difficult in the top flight and served a four-match ban earlier in the campaign for offensive messages posted on Twitter four years ago.
It looked for long periods as though this largely turgid affair - featuring 11 yellow cards - would peter out into a dour goalless draw between two sides fighting to retain their Premier League status, until Gray's intervention 10 minutes from time.
A long ball from Tom Heaton was flicked on by substitute Sam Vokes, and although Gray's first-time volley was powerful, Victor Valdes ought to have done better than spill it over the line.
The victory means Burnley have taken all but one of their 20 points at Turf Moor this season, while Boro are yet to win on the road since their 2-1 success at Sunderland in August.
Sean Dyche's side face another big home clash on New Years Eve, at home to Sunderland, while Boro travel to Old Trafford to take on an in-form Manchester United.
Cristhian Stuani represented Boro's solitary change from the 3-0 win over Swansea City last time out and it was he who wasted the game's opening chance in the 12th minute, volleying wide when Burnley failed to deal with Antonio Barragan's long ball.
Valdes kept out Ashley Barnes' low drive as Burnley responded, before shouts for a penalty for handball against Calum Chambers were waved away by referee Craig Pawson.
Valdes' parry denied George Boyd's thumping drive from a free-kick as the hosts applied further pressure.
Burnley goalkeeper Heaton made comfortable saves from Gaston Ramirez's free-kick and Stuani's header in the second half, but there was little action of note until Gray's winner.
Vokes and Gray linked up with great effect, the latter smashing a volley from just inside the box that Valdes could only desperately fumble over the line as the Clarets celebrated another profitable home outing to move above their opponents into 14th.
Key Opta stats:
- Burnley secured their first win in their last seven league games against Middlesbrough (D2 L4).
- Boro have enjoyed just one win in their last 22 away Premier League games (D6 L15).
- Gray bagged his first goal in his last 10 Premier League appearances, his only shot of the game.
- A total of 19 of Burnley's 20 Premier League points this season have been won on home soil.
|Deflated Ranieri concedes ´everything is wrong´
|Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan: He feels the love of Old Trafford now
|Arsenal needed something special - Wenger
|Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d´Or
|Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloom
|Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0: Gray ends drought at fortress Turf Moor
|Leicester City 0 Everton 2: Calamitous defending gifts Koeman´s men the points
|Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Mkhitaryan magic seals unhappy Moyes return
|Arsenal 1 West Brom 0: Giroud gets Gunners back on track
|Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Record-breaking Blues march on
|Mourinho: Me being unhappy in Manchester is b*******
|Allardyce: Two points dropped for Palace
|Leicester dish out thousands of Jamie Vardy masks in ban protest
|Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1: Landmark Deeney strike frustrates Allardyce on debut
|Rooney out of Manchester United-Sunderland
|Firmino charged with drink driving
|Batshuayi´s time will come - Conte
|Cerezo: Simeone loved at Atletico
|Wenger: I am immune to excessive reaction
|Mourinho backs Moyes: Good managers get sacked
|James to stay at Madrid in January, says agent
|Saviola: If I´d thought about Barcelona´s history, I´d never have left the dressing room
|United not giving up on Premier League, says Mkhitaryan
|Higuain compares Dybala to Messi
|Robson: Moyes made life difficult for himself at United
|Barca eyeing Coutinho - Ronaldinho
|Guardiola: City don´t want Van Dijk
|Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro
|Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest
|Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel
|Klopp loving life at ´perfect club´ Liverpool
|Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances
|´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again
|Luis Enrique coy on Barca future
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL
|Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas
|Ranieri: Arsenal defeat showed me title was possible
|This is how ´homesick´ Ronaldo and injured Bale spent Christmas Eve
|Juventus´ Alex Sandro suffers thigh strain
|FIFA exploring measures to improve player behaviour, says Van Basten
|Moyes will not sell ´priceless´ Defoe amid West Ham interest
|Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016
|Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
|Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
|Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
|Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
|CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
|Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
|Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
|Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
|WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
|Foster signs new West Brom deal
|Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
|The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
|Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
|Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
|Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
|Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
|Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
|Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
|Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
|Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
|Wenger happy to wait for new deal
|Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character