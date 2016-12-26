Bradley will ´fight like crazy´ for Swansea

Bob Bradley says his Swansea City future is out of his control but he will "fight like crazy" to turn their fortunes around after a 4-1 home Premier League defeat to West Ham.

Former Swansea winger Andre Ayew's first West Ham goal and further efforts from Winston Reid and Michail Antonio wrapped up the points for the visitors, with Andy Carroll having the final say after Fernando Llorente had scored a consolation for Swansea.

The defeat means Bradley has lost seven of his 11 games since taking over at the Liberty Stadium and leaves Swansea four points adrift of safety.

Bradley is the bookmakers' favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post but, asked if he feared being sacked, the American said: "That's out of my control. What I can control is how I show up every day and that won't change.

"My message when I arrived was that I understood the situation with the team and that I was basically going to give everything I had every day and I haven't gone away from that at all.

"It's a tough day for all of us, I feel the supporters' pain and I'm going to fight like crazy to keep pushing to turn this team around."

He added: "The game can be cruel and when you go through a bad period as a team it just seems like everything that can go wrong goes wrong. That's a rut we're in right now.

"It's been something we've seen lately, we start okay, first goal comes, takes a little bit of confidence away, we speak at half-time about how in a smart way we can get back into the game, then the corner [for the Reid goal] at the beginning of the second half. These are killers.

"We're in a period right now where we don't make plays when it matters and we put ourselves in the worst possible situations."

West Ham are now eight points clear of the bottom three, and Slaven Bilic's mood was unsurprisingly in contrast to that of his managerial counterpart.

"It was maybe our best performance this season and we totally deserved to win," Bilic said.

On Ayew, whose season has been hampered by a thigh problem, Bilic explained: "Not just the goal but the performance will help Andre.

"He's still not at top fitness because he had the injury and came back.

"Goals help every striker and now we are expecting that Andre's top form will happen. We expect him to contribute not only with goals but with his all-round displays."