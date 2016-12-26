Related

Arsenal needed something special - Wenger

26 December 2016 18:40

Arsene Wenger acknowledged that Arsenal needed "something special" after Olivier Giroud's late intervention secured a 1-0 win over West Brom on Monday.

The Gunners were largely dominant against Tony Pulis' men at Emirates Stadium, but the Baggies defence remained resolute.

However, Arsenal - who had lost their previous two Premier League matches 2-1 - eventually made the breakthrough with four minutes remaining when Giroud expertly headed home Mesut Ozil's brilliant cross.

"In the end we had to be patient against a well-organised West Brom side," Wenger told reporters.

"They were tenacious, well-organised and we needed to keep patient and not make a defensive mistake. When you do not score early, you cannot rush.

"We had a high level of possession, plenty of shots at goal and we needed something special in the end. It was a special cross and a special header.

"We knew we had to win after two disappointing defeats."

Match-winner Giroud credited Ozil for his brilliant assist, while emphasising the importance of returning to winning ways.

"It was a very good cross from Mesut Ozil and I just tried to finish the job," Giroud told reporters.

"We were strong together, a strong mentality, it was important to win and we showed a lot of strength.

"At home you have to win and even more so after two disappointing results so it was a very important game, we needed the three points. It is a big relief."

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 18 +27 46
2 Liverpool 17 +21 37
3 Arsenal 18 +20 37
4 Manchester City 17 +16 36
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +17 33

