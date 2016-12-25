Related

Trust the key to Chelsea revival - Pedro

25 December 2016 21:03

Chelsea's remarkable turnaround under Antonio Conte is down to one simple factor according to Pedro...trust.

Last season the Blues failed miserably to defend their Premier League crown and finished the campaign in a lowly 10th position.

Conte was named as Jose Mourinho's long-term successor ahead of the 2016-17 season and took the helm following Italy's Euro 2016 campaign.

And the Italian has transformed their fortunes and Chelsea currently sit six points clear at the top of the table after 11 successive league wins.

A change of formation, the return to form of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa have all been credited as the reason for their revival, but Pedro has revealed it something much simpler.

"In my career, I have worked with really good managers, like Pep Guardiola and Vicente del Bosque," he told the Daily Telegraph. 

"But one thing that has really surprised me about Antonio is how he managed to turn around the team so quickly.

"He put trust and belief in all of the players and then we started winning matches. Quite easily, he just turned things around. He put the trust, the belief in all of us that we could win matches, that we could win the league.

"It's just like everything turned really quickly. We started to go really well, our trust started growing and everything became really positive. We've got a lot of trust and that really helps.

"One of the key things is the trust we have with everybody. Everybody trusts each other and it means we work really well together as a team.

"When we get a chance we take it and that makes the team feel more relaxed and play with more confidence."

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 17 +24 43
2 Liverpool 17 +21 37
3 Manchester City 17 +16 36
4 Arsenal 17 +19 34
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +17 33

