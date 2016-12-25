Luis Enrique coy on Barca future

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique refused to offer any assurances over his future at the LaLiga champions beyond the 2016-17 campaign.
LaLiga-winning boss Luis Enrique is out of contract at the end of the season and the Spaniard appears no closer to signing an extension.
Luis Enrique has guided Barca to LaLiga and Copa del Rey doubles in each of his two seasons in charge, as well as the 2014-15 Champions League, and while the 46-year-old is happy at Camp Nou, there is a lot to consider before he recommits.
"I have no doubt that I'm at the best team, with the best club, with the best players, in my house and with my family, winning things and being very involved," Luis Enrique told Barca TV.
"But there is also one thing about this job that is very hard, it costs me a lot and it's a negative that I have to factor in when considering the next few seasons."
Luis Enrique added: "I am aware that I am either here [with Barcelona] or nowhere.
"I have time and the club will stand by me."
Barca are second in the table, three points adrift of leaders and bitter rivals Real Madrid heading into the mid-season break.
Luis Enrique and Co. return to action against Villarreal on January 8.
