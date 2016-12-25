Klopp talks up Liverpool´s title chances

Liverpool have the squad to claim a first Premier League trophy this season, says Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds have not been champions of England since 1990, two years before the Premier League was launched.
Under previous managers they have challenged for the title but have always fallen short - most recently in 2013-14 under Brendan Rodgers when Manchester City finished two points clear of Liverpool.
Since Klopp replaced Rodgers at Anfield in October 2015 the club have moved back into contention for major honours and the German believes this could be their year.
"We are not the last 25 years. We are now. We are this generation," he told Sky Sports.
"As much as we love all the guys from the past which created this club, we cannot make their job. We have to do our job.
"Let's do it and let's try it. We are good enough and the club is big enough."
And the 49-year-old is confident Liverpool can fend off interest for any of their big-name stars from Europe's elite.
He added: "We have the owners we need because they don't want to sell players.
"Nobody should leave here because of money. We are not the best-paying club in the world, but we can pay enough to stay.
"This moment at Liverpool is fantastic and we have to use it. We are in the present really good and the future is bright, so go for it."
Allardyce arrives to ´complete talks´ with Crystal Palace
