´Kiwi Messi´ Rojas lighting up A-League again

Marco Rojas left the A-League as the 'Kiwi Messi'. He has returned just as good for Melbourne Victory.
Rojas, 25, returned to Australia after a frustrating spell in Europe, including stints at three different clubs in three seasons.
The attacker scored 15 goals in 27 games for Victory in 2012-13, winning the Johnny Warren Medal as the A-League's best player.
The impressive New Zealand international terrorised defences, leading to his move to Stuttgart in 2013.
But Rojas battled away in Europe in stints with Stuttgart, SpVgg Greuther Furth and FC Thun.
His spell in Switzerland was his most successful, making 37 Super League appearances in two seasons and playing in the Europa League.
A return to Victory followed on a two-year deal, with questions over whether he had declined during his spell in Europe.
Those queries have been quickly answered.
In seven A-League games, Rojas has six goals and six assists – a tremendous return.
Despite concerns over a hamstring injury, he starred in a 2-1 Melbourne derby victory over City last time out, equalising before setting up Besart Berisha for the winner.
Rojas is incredibly averaging a goal or assist every 51.9 minutes.
His pace, trickery and movement have seen him return to the A-League as the player who dominated it not long ago.
Rojas has helped Kevin Muscat's team into second in the table ahead of Wednesday's clash against Central Coast Mariners in Melbourne.
If he continues at his current rate, another spell in Europe could follow for the 27-time international.
And surely the second time is likely to work out far better for a player proving too good for A-League defences to deal with.
